by Keka Araújo

May 7, 2025

SHOCKING VERDICT: Memphis Cops Found ‘Not Guilty’ In Tyre Nichols Beating

What is this world coming to?

In a stunning decision that reverberated nationwide, a Tennessee jury on Wednesday acquitted three former Memphis police officers of all state charges, including second-degree murder, in the 2023 fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, a Black man who fled a traffic stop.

After deliberating for roughly 8 1/2 hours over two days following a nine-day trial in Memphis, the jury found Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, and Justin Smith not guilty on all counts. The courtroom erupted with emotion as the verdict was read; the former officers embraced their attorneys while relatives wept, with one exclaiming, “Thank you, Jesus!”

Despite being found not guilty on state charges, Bean, Haley, and Smith still face potential federal prison sentences stemming from their convictions on federal charges last year.

The brutal incident unfolded after Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, was pulled from his vehicle, pepper-sprayed, and Tasered, before fleeing. The five officers involved, all of whom are also Black, caught up with Nichols, subjecting him to punches, kicks, and blows from a police baton. The encounter ended with Nichols calling out for his mother, steps from his own home. 

He succumbed to his injuries three days later, on Jan. 10, 2023.

On social media, emotions ran high as X platform users vehemently expressed their justified anger and shock over the outrageous not guilty verdict. 

