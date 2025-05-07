SHOCKING VERDICT: Memphis Cops Found ‘Not Guilty’ In Tyre Nichols Beating

In a stunning decision that reverberated nationwide, a Tennessee jury on Wednesday acquitted three former Memphis police officers of all state charges, including second-degree murder, in the 2023 fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, a Black man who fled a traffic stop.

After deliberating for roughly 8 1/2 hours over two days following a nine-day trial in Memphis, the jury found Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, and Justin Smith not guilty on all counts. The courtroom erupted with emotion as the verdict was read; the former officers embraced their attorneys while relatives wept, with one exclaiming, “Thank you, Jesus!”

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Three former Memphis police officers acquitted on all charges in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols in 2023. pic.twitter.com/TJA9FWUCkY — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 7, 2025

Despite being found not guilty on state charges, Bean, Haley, and Smith still face potential federal prison sentences stemming from their convictions on federal charges last year.

The brutal incident unfolded after Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, was pulled from his vehicle, pepper-sprayed, and Tasered, before fleeing. The five officers involved, all of whom are also Black, caught up with Nichols, subjecting him to punches, kicks, and blows from a police baton. The encounter ended with Nichols calling out for his mother, steps from his own home.

He succumbed to his injuries three days later, on Jan. 10, 2023.

On social media, emotions ran high as X platform users vehemently expressed their justified anger and shock over the outrageous not guilty verdict.

Fuck Memphis fuck the Memphis Police fuck CJ Davis fuck Paul Young. How in the fuck is the did the officers in the Tyre Nichols case all get found NOT GUILTY? That’s a slap in the face to Tyre Nichols and his family. — Brandon Pipkin (@pipkin_brandon) May 7, 2025

Wow! Jury finds former officers ‘not guilty’ on all counts in #TyreNichols case. #Memphis need to do their thing tonight & start a riot! This is crazyyyyyy! pic.twitter.com/3uDjUbf0wf — Ƙℓαяиα Ƙωɛɛи (@____PiNK__) May 7, 2025

They literally beat the life outta Tyre Nichols! And got found not guilty on all 7 counts! This country is a fucking joke. — 👑💐your favorite flower (@gardenfullofjas) May 7, 2025

Judge Ashley @CourtTV

The verdict for Tyre Nichols is an Outrage!!!! Is the blind??? I feel so sorry for his mother. Another sad day in the justice system. — Teresa Gray (@TeresaGGray2023) May 7, 2025

Tennessee is about to burn today.



NOT GUILTY in the redrum trial of #TyreNichols



Absolutely shameful. pic.twitter.com/iuSUlNihbP — Lisa Michelle 🍀 (@LisaMichelle317) May 7, 2025