Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant Has Checked Into a Counseling Program in Florida

Reporting with @ESPN_MacMahon: Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has entered a counseling program in Florida and there remains no timetable for his return to active play. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 13, 2023

There has been no official announcement from the Grizzlies yet, but they released a statement last week on his availability.

“Ja Morant will continue to remain away from the team for at least the next four games.”

That announcement came after Morant was seen earlier this month on his Instagram account showing off and appearing to wave a gun while he was inside a club. After an investigation, Morant was initially suspended for two games.

Various former professional sports players have been chastising Morant for his reckless behavior. Sports announcers like Shannon Sharpe, who almost got into fisticuffs with Morant’s father, and Shaquille O’Neal have been vocal regarding his exploits off the court.

Morant is also being sued by a teenager accusing him of allegedly punching a 17-year-old boy during a pickup game at his house last year. He also claimed that Morant flashed a gun at him. A mall security guard accused Morant of threatening him and stated that one of Morant’s friends also shoved him.

The basketball player did release a statement after being suspended and before entering counseling.

“I take full responsibility for my actions last night. I’m sorry to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis, and the entire Grizzlies organization for letting you down. I’m going to take some time away to get help and work on learning better ways of dealing with my stress and my overall well-being.”