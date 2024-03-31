by Mary Spiller Memphis Mayor Grabbed Outside Of East Memphis Restaurant Mayor Paul Young was attacked outside of an East side steakhouse by an intoxicated man.









Memphis Mayor Paul Young was physically accosted by a man while at an East Memphis restaurant on March 25. After being grabbed, Young had to be removed from the premises by his security detail.

According to Penelope Huston, a spokesperson for the mayor, Young was grabbed while he was exiting the Folk’s Folly Prime Steakhouse. The man, who has since been identified as James Banks, tried to force his way into the mayor’s car with him.

Young’s security officers were able to stop Banks from doing so and safely escort Young from the scene of the incident. The mayor spoke about the interaction on March 29. He told Live At 9 that the whole thing started with an innocuous handshake but that Banks refused to leave him alone after they initiated a conversation. Young recalled Banks appearing visibly drunk but said his security team was able to resolve the incident quickly.

Banks was arrested that same day for the incident. He was booked on “suspension of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and public intoxication.”

According to the court records detailing his arrest, Memphis police officers located Banks at around 10 P.M. and repeatedly told him to leave the area for causing a disturbance. Banks refused to comply, stating that he couldn’t operate his vehicle due to being extremely intoxicated.

Officers then arrested Banks for refusing to follow “lawful orders.” The affidavit also said that Mayor Young was thankfully not injured in the assault.

