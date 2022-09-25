Memphis Police Searching For Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Who Never Came Home From School

The Memphis Police Department is searching for a missing girl who never came home from school on Thursday, ABC24 News reports. A missing child alert for 14-year-old Mikayla Rhodes was issued on Sunday by the Memphis Police.

Rhodes, who wears glasses and is 5’6″ tall with brown eyes and black hair, was last seen wearing a black hoodie with black pants and red shoes. She weighs approximately 110 pounds and may have been wearing her hair in two twists when she disappeared from school.

The teenager had been dropped off at her school on the morning of Sept. 22, but authorities said that she never returned home after school let out. The authorities also said that Rhodes has been diagnosed with ADHD and depression but may have not taken her medication. Rhodes was last seen near the 6600 block of May Springs Road in Memphis. She had just celebrated her 14th birthday on Sept. 8.

The MPD posted a missing child bulletin on Twitter following her disappearance with the caption, “Have you seen this child? Report #2209011860ME.”

Have you seen this child?

Report #2209011860ME pic.twitter.com/2SKGlTJA7d — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 25, 2022

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children notes that there are currently at least 114 other missing children in the state of Tennessee. It is unclear why a missing child alert for the teenager was issued on Sunday as opposed to Thursday, the day Rhodes disappeared.

The Memphis Police Department is asking the community for help locating the teen and has requested that anyone with pertinent information about Rhodes’ whereabouts contact Sgt. Henderson at the Memphis Police Department’s Missing Persons Bureau at (901) 636-4479.