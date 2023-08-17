‘The Give Back’ Memphis Teens Give Free Haircuts To Homeless

Memphis teenagers Darnell Wells and Zac Sherrod linked up to provide free haircuts and hot meals to the homeless population in their city. WREG reported that the pair organized an effort to feed the homeless after Wells posed a question on his Facebook account. Wells asked if anyone wanted to help him feed the homeless and Sherrod didn’t just respond with his words.

According to Wells, they gave out at least 30 hamburgers to Memphis homeless. They initially were not going to post their good deed, but Wells says he was moved by God to put it out, as he told WREG: “We weren’t going to post it and publicize it at all, but God put it on my heart to post it. I hope it inspires somebody to go out and help somebody else.”

Wells usually works at The Shop, located in Fr‎ayser but he wanted to do something positive to benefit his community. Wells grabbed his clippers, and some collapsible outdoor chairs, and scooped up Sherrod, then set out to cut the hair of local homeless people.

The pair found a few people waiting when they got to the location, as Wells told WREG, “It was only two people when we got there. I ended up cutting nine heads and had five more waiting. We ended up giving out at least 30 burgers.”

Wells is not looking to end his positive contributions to his city anytime soon, saying that he wants to do something to help out local children. “I’m trying to get to kids, so they know it’s people doing the right thing, and you can do something positive and help other people.”

Wells also reflected on his conversations with homeless people as he was providing haircare. “We learned so much from them. They were giving us their life stories, and how they got into the predicament they’re in — giving us lessons.”