 White Meteorologist Directed Racial Slur Toward Draymond Green on Twitter, Memphis TV Station to Investigate

While watching the Memphis Grizzlies play against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA playoffs over the weekend, a white meteorologist tweeted a racial slur about a basketball player before deleting the offensive message. Now, the television station that employs him is investigating the incident.

According to the Memphis Commercial Appeal, executives at a Memphis TV station state they will investigate the incident where FOX13 Memphis chief meteorologist Joey Sulipeck wrote a racial slur in a Twitter post. The station also said it would take “appropriate action” for what he did following Game 3 of the Memphis Grizzlies-Warriors playoff series.

“During Saturday’s Memphis Grizzlies’ game, Meteorologist Joey Sulipeck tweeted a comment that does not reflect the values of FOX13. We take this matter very seriously and will take appropriate action pending a full investigation.”

The quote was directed at NBA All-Star Draymond Green, who is Black.

The meteorologist wrote, “And chew on this: Draymond runs his knuckle-dragging open mouth ALL GAME LONG, but mild-mannered Kyle Anderson disputes one call and gets ejected? Next level jackassery.”

A Twitter user reposted the actual message that Sulipeck wrote before he deleted it.

For anyone who doesn’t understand what Sulipeck meant when he tweeted the offensive term, a Twitter user posted this:

Before Sulipeck deleted his Twitter account, he responded by writing, “Anyone who knows me knows what I am. Race is never an issue to me. To anyone who was offended, I apologize but there was no ill intent.”

Warriors coach Steve Kerr stated, “Does it surprise me that a weatherman would tweet a slur at Draymond in 2022? Not the slightest bit. This is America.”

