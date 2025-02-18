News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Memphis Woman Banned From All Walmart Locations Over Serial Self-Checkout Scams The woman was caught trying to buy over $100 worth of items for only $1.







A Memphis woman has been banned from all Walmart locations over her long-term self-checkout scams.

Ashley Cross can no longer shop at any Walmart after police caught her trying to scam the self-checkout. The 37-year-old woman attempted to buy over $137 worth of items for only $1 by using the barcode of an old watch battery. The Neighborhood Talk reposted footage of the news.

On Feb. 10, Cross tried to take home her groceries and clothing, such as 11 packs of ramen noodles, a pair of women’s boots, blue jeans, and a T-shirt. Instead, she faced arrest. Camera footage caught her and another woman scanning the cheap battery for all the items she took at the register.

Upon officers arriving at Walmart to investigate the shoplifting call, they found the alleged serial thief. According to WREG, she was charged with criminal trespass and theft of merchandise less than $1,000.

As for her partner in crime, the woman received a misdemeanor citation for theft of property. She attempted to steal a backpack, two bras, a lash kit, and a car accessory, totaling over $57.

Police have arrested Cross before for her prior shoplifting habits. However, this latest occurrence has yielded a newer result.

While a police report also deemed her a “well-known shoplifter,” her ongoing thefts led to her placement on Walmart’s authorization of agency list.

Her designation on the list has resulted in a ban from all Walmarts throughout America. Although Walmart refused to comment on its latest ban, it did issue a statement on persons “no longer welcome” at the shopping“hub.

“We value our customers and associates and want them to have a pleasant shopping experience,” wrote the retailer. “Though rare, there are instances when someone is no longer welcome in our stores.”

Cross remains detained in jail. Her court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 19. Her bond has been set at $7,500.

