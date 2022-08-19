Jamaican Siblings Jumped Off Martha’s Vineyard ‘Jaws’ Bridge; One is Dead, the Other is Missing

On Sunday night, at least four people jumped off the “Jaws Bridge” at Martha’s Vineyard.

Two of the jumpers were identified as brothers Tavaughn Bulgin and Tavaris Bulgin. Twenty-one-year-old Tavaughn is still missing according to authorities. The dead body of his brother, 26-year-old Tavaris, was recovered on Monday morning, CBS News reported.

The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended recovery efforts for Tavaughn as of 3 p.m. Tuesday because of “poor weather that caused dangerous conditions,” which prevented the search to continue on the ocean side, according to the outlet.

The Jamaican Gleaner reported that the two brothers were working at a restaurant in Martha’s Vineyard as seasonal employees. They hailed from Clarendon, Jamaica. Their father, Reverend Keith Bulgin, is the pastor at the New Testament Church of God in Palmers Cross.

A GoFundMe account has been started for the brothers in an effort to raise funds for the funeral arrangements. The organizer is listed as Doug Abdelnour of Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts.

A goal of $50,000 was set and that has been surpassed as the current total is over $160,000.

The GoFundMe page reads:

“After an unspeakable tragedy, we are raising funds to assist the family of Tavaris and Tavaughn Bulgin as they navigate a world without their beloved sons. The costs of travel, transport, funeral and memorial services add up quickly, and our goal is to ease the burden on the family by allowing them the space and time to grieve without worrying about access to sufficient funds to lay their sons to rest properly. All donations will go to the Bulgin family.”

A Bulgin family friend, Omar George, posted an emotional tribute to the brothers on Facebook.

He said in part: “These two boys are like my blood sons. I loved them so much. I know them from birth. They are good, godly, smart, jovial, crazy, full of life and talented individuals,” George wrote.