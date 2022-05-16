Mental Health Non-Profit The Confess Project Teams Up with Killer Mike’s The Swag Shop for Mental Health Training and Talk

Killer Mike’s The Confess Project (TCP) , a movement committed to training black barbers to be mental health advocates, partners with The Swag Shop during Mental Health Awareness Month to instruct barbers on navigating conversations with clients about mental health on May 19 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The Swag Shop is located at 365 Edgewood Avenue North East, Atlanta, Ga. 30312

The Confess Project is a coalition of Black barbers trained to be mental health advocates for men who are less likely to see a therapist. With only two percent of psychiatrists being Black, there is a critical shortage of mental health workers of color across the U.S. TCP aims to bridge this gap through a certification program that equips barbers with the tools to be mental health advocates. The barbershop has transformed into more than just a place to get a good haircut; it’s a place that positively affects the livelihood and identity of those living in its community.