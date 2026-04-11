Health and Wellness by Black Enterprise 7 Mental Health Resources For Black Professionals These seven organizations are leading the way by providing culturally competent care and specialized toolkits for the modern professional.







The professional landscape often demands more from Black workers than just technical expertise. Research from the Journal of Applied Psychology indicates that many face a unique set of stressors—ranging from the cognitive load of code-switching to the isolation of being the “only” in the room. These factors contribute to a specific type of exhaustion known as racial battle fatigue, which can manifest as chronic insomnia, burnout, and long-term health disparities.

As the conversation around corporate wellness evolves, these seven organizations are leading the way by providing culturally competent care and specialized toolkits for the modern professional.

1. Black Emotional and Mental Health Collective (BEAM): Culver City, California

Founded by activist Yolo Akili Robinson, BEAM is a national nonprofit dedicated to removing barriers to mental health care through education and advocacy. Their “Black Healing Remixed” program is specifically designed to help professionals navigate workplace trauma by integrating therapy-informed care with cultural competency.

2. Therapy for Black Girls: Atlanta, Georgia

Created by Dr. Joy Harden Bradford, Therapy for Black Girls has become a premier digital destination. The platform offers a national therapist directory that connects women with clinicians who understand the specific impact of microaggressions and professional burnout on Black female identity.

3. The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, Washington, D.C.

Founded by actress Taraji P. Henson, The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation focuses on eradicating the stigma of mental health in the Black community. By offering scholarships and financial assistance for therapy, the foundation ensures that high stress levels do not go unaddressed due to financial barriers.

4. Black Mental Health Alliance (BMHA), Baltimore, Maryland

The Black Mental Health Alliance provides culturally relevant educational workshops and a robust referral database. Their programming emphasizes “whole-person” health, helping professionals identify environmental stress triggers in the office before they lead to physical illness.

5. NAMI Black & African American Resources, Arlington, Virginia

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) provides specialized guides that tackle racial battle fatigue and workplace anxiety. These resources are available through local chapters nationwide, offering a bridge between individual coping strategies and community-based support systems.

6. Black Mental Wellness, Washington, D.C.

Led by a team of clinical psychologists, Black Mental Wellness provides evidence-based information curated specifically for the Black experience. Their work focuses on enhancing mental health literacy, allowing professionals to manage stress effectively while maintaining high-level career performance.

7. Canopy Mental Health & Consulting, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Canopy specializes in “culturally affirmed” care, focusing on the intersection of professional achievement and psychological safety. Their consulting services help both individuals and organizations understand how to foster environments where professionals can thrive without compromising their well-being.

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