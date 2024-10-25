Dr. Mark Holland And Les Brown Share Life Lessons On Mentorship

“You’ve got to be hungry!” –- is a famous quote by renowned motivational speaker Les Brown. Dr. Mark Holland will be the first to attest that you need a mentor in your life. After supporting his wife, whose burgeoning career in education of nearly 30 years would require that they transition to another geographical location, he found himself retiring from the pastorate and pursuing a career in motivational speaking and leadership development. Today, he is a certified speaker, teacher, trainer, and coach, and he spoke with Black Enterprise about mentorship.

BLACK ENTERPRISE: Why is developing more leaders in the African American community so critical?

Holland: John Maxwell said, “Everything rises and falls on leadership.” This is not just a saying but a stark reality. Although factors such as slavery, Jim Crow, and sharecropping must be recognized as factors why some African Americans lag behind our white counterparts economically, they cannot be utilized as crutches or excuses not to take the gifts that each of us has been given as individuals and make the most of our lives.

To that end, those leaders who have navigated through all the possible mazes and pitfalls and achieved any level of success must share that success in some format that leaves a trail for generations to come. One of Holland’s favorite scriptures is Proverbs 13:22, “A good man leaves an inheritance to his children’s children.”

BE: What is a mentor, and why do you think mentors are important?

Holland: A mentor is typically a more experienced individual who provides guidance, support, and advice to a less experienced person (the mentee) over a longer period. Mentors are important because success always leaves a trail.

One of the top honors and privileges of my life is to have Les Brown as my mentor. When an organic search is done on the internet of the motivational speakers who have had the most reach in history, Mr. Brown is the only individual in history with over 1 billion. What I am saying is that if you want to be the best, you must learn from the best.

The trajectory of my speaking career was average before engaging Mr. Brown, now it is on steroids. I am fortunate enough to have access to Mr. Brown to help me develop. One of his favorite sayings is, “Some things are taught, and other things are caught.” I try not to miss any available time in his presence because much is taught and caught being around Mr. Les Brown.

BE: Who has been your mentor(s) and why?

Holland: My mentor is Mr. Les Brown. I met Mr. Brown when I approached him about writing the forward to my first book, “The Best Race of My Life,” to be published in the Spring of 2025. I sought out Mr. Brown because, in my lifetime, he is the best to ever grace the stage, and to be the best, you must learn from the best. From this request, a friendship was born, and a mentor-mentee relationship has blossomed.

The best coach I have ever had was coach Larry McCoy, who initially was my cross-country coach in high school. In the process of teaching a group of young men to perfect their gifts as wrestlers and runners, because of who he is, he developed young men. Mr. McCoy is now a lifelong friend.

John Maxwell is another coach in my life. I am certified by John Maxwell as a speaker, teacher, trainer, and coach. Though we have met, the bulk of my learning comes through studying the body of work he has developed over 40-plus years.

BE: Can you provide several strategies or tips on why having a mentor in your life is necessary?

Holland:

Mentorship: Guidance and Support

Expert Advice: Imagine having to produce speeches for folk who are going to pay you, and you have in your corner to help you prepare, the best to have ever done it. Thank God, I do not have to imagine it. I get to come up with what I think are great concepts, and then my friend and mentor help me flush out the best presentation for it. Mentors provide insights based on their experiences, helping mentees navigate challenges and make informed decisions. If you don’t have one, get one.

Skill Development

Skills Enhancement: Mentors can help identify areas for improvement and provide resources, training, and feedback to develop specific skills. I am being introduced to productivity enhancers that I did not know existed because Les Brown immerses me in his world of professionals.

Networking Opportunities

Connections: Mentors often have extensive networks and can introduce mentees to valuable contacts within their industry or profession. I have met the best of the best by being with Les.

Accountability

Motivation: Having a mentor encourages accountability, as mentees are more likely to stay committed to their goals with someone checking in on their progress. There have been times in my past that I may not have felt up to preparing at a level that requires in-depth work. In working with Les, that no longer exists. I can’t even imagine showing up for a rehearsal or an event with the best that has ever done it and not being ready to fire on all cylinders. Having a mentor that you love and respect will drive you to greatness.

Personal Growth

Self-Reflection: Mentors encourage introspection, helping mentees understand their strengths, weaknesses, and areas for personal development.

Goal Setting

Clarity of Purpose: Mentors assist mentees in setting realistic and achievable goals while offering strategies to reach them. Use SMART (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, Time-Bound) goals to change your life.

Legacy and Ripple Effect

Paying It Forward: A positive mentoring relationship can inspire mentees to become mentors themselves, continuing the cycle of support and growth. Every day I get to spend with Les is counted by me as a gift from God. I have younger champions in my circle who will benefit because I am learning firsthand the benefits of mentorship.

Black Enterprise also had the opportunity to catch up with Les Brown last weekend to learn his thoughts on mentorship:

BE: Why is mentorship important in the 21st century?

Brown: Mentorship is important because if you think about it, in sports, if they have a losing season, they don’t fire the team; they fire the coach! They find a coach that can win. One of the things about life, whatever you’re doing, you need to have somebody who is a seasoned and serious person who has accomplished something in that area that can take you to a place in yourself that you can’t go by yourself because you can’t see the picture when you’re in the frame.

A mentor can begin to help you do things that you didn’t know you could do because of their experience and wisdom.

BE: How has mentorship impacted your life?

Brown: It has impacted my life because I have to stay ahead of them! I have to continue to study.

I train speakers now, so as soon as your audience knows as much as you know, then they will no longer need you. So you have to stay ahead of them. You have to continue to study and learn and take your impact to the next level.

BE: Describe your relationship with Dr. Mark Holland.

Brown: Mark Holland is not just a business partner, but he is a friend. And what I love about him being a seasoned professional is that he has a heart for people. He’s an individual that leads to serve and wants to live a life that will outlive him.

Photo Courtesy of Mark Holland

