Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium To Host FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Games The international sports organization chose the Georgia city as one of 12 American venues for the FIFA Club World Cup.







Atlanta continues to be the hot spot for business, music, entertainment, and sports.

FIFA (Federation Internationale de Football Association) has just announced that the city was one of 12 cities selected to host the 2025 Club World Cup Tournament next summer.

More massive soccer matches are headed to #Atlanta, the epicenter of soccer in the US! Mercedes-Benz Stadium has been selected to host matches as a part of the FIFA Club World Cup in 2025! pic.twitter.com/YghGBsTRTf — Mercedes-Benz Stadium (@MBStadium) September 28, 2024

The international sports organization chose the Georgia city as one of 12 American venues for the FIFA Club World Cup.The 12 stadiums that will stage matches at the new FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ have been announced! 🇺🇸🏆

The tournament will take place from June 15 to July 13, 2025, and feature the world’s best 32 clubs from six international confederations: AFC, CAF, Concacaf, CONMEBOL, OFC, and UEFA. Mercedes-Benz Stadium announced the tournament will have a slate of games at the venue. The stadium will be home to a number of important sporting events in the next several years, including the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in January 2025, the FIFA Club World Cup in the summer of 2025, the FIFA World Cup in 2026, and the NCAA Final Four in 2031. “Being named a host city for FIFA’s Club World Cup in 2025 is yet another great accomplishment for our city,” said Dan Corso, president of Atlanta Sports Council, and Atlanta World Cup Host Committee. “Our region continues to build its reputation as a global destination for international soccer events, and this will be a great way to celebrate being one year out from hosting the FIFA World Cup 2026.” The other American stadiums that will be hosting games for the FIFA Club World Cup are: TQL Stadium (Cincinnati)

Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)

MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey)

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami)

Geodis Park (Nashville)

Inter&Co Stadium (Orlando)

Camping World Stadium (Orlando)

Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)

Rose Bowl (Pasadena, California)

Lumen Field (Seattle)

Audi Field (Washington, D.C.) The championship game will take place on July 13, 2025, at MetLife Stadium. RELATED CONTENT: Delta Airlines Responds To Hurricane Helene With Flight Waivers Amid Atlanta Travel Disruptions