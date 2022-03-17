Mercedes-Benz x A$AP Rocky Collaborate, Exclusive Capsule Collection

Mercedes-Benz and the multi-hyphenated artist, entrepreneur and fashion icon, A$AP Rocky, announce their second major collaboration following Mercedes-Benz’ 2017 “Grow-Up” Campaign: a capsule collection that looks to 90s pop culture to inspire creative expression today.

The exclusive capsule spans a range of fashion and lifestyle merchandise characterized by iconic trademarks of Mercedes-Benz AG. The collection launches on Mar. 17, 2022 via select third party channels, including the online shops of A$AP’s agency AWGE and PacSun.

Mercedes-Benz x A$AP Rocky is the natural development of a relationship built from mutual admiration initially fostered by “Grow-Up,” which was fronted by the artist and set the tone for marketing innovation.

Back then, Mercedes-Benz took a new approach to communications for its compact-car family with a campaign that focused on people caught between the coolness of adolescence and the squareness of adulthood — those who brought to life the attitude of the new compacts of the time. Innovation once again defines this second cooperation, as Mercedes-Benz x A$AP Rocky taps into a thriving culture that sits at the intersection of cars, music and streetwear with a merchandise collection that spans t-shirts, pullovers, hoodies, trousers, jackets, baseball caps and bags.

The result is a unique world of lifestyle offerings that brings together A$AP Rocky’s distinctive 90s aesthetic and Mercedes-Benz iconic design — an authentic collaboration, created to inspire enthusiasm for the collection as well as the Mercedes-Benz brand.

“Mercedes-Benz has been exploring culture-led industries for decades, driven by our forward-thinking spirit and, spearheaded by authentic co-operations with partners, allowing us to speak credibly to progressive target groups.” says Bettina Fetzer, vice president Communications and Marketing Mercedes-Benz AG.

“Our collaboration with A$AP Rocky perfectly captures the movement of the 90s, tapping into the fashion and music culture of this decade, a defining era that has shaped creatives such as A$AP today. Through the capsule collection, we offer our customers a unique, new gateway into the Mercedes-Benz world.”

Mercedes-Benz x A$AP Rocky is brought to life in a series of images lensed by photographer Gabriel Moses and concepted by Ill Studio, made up of a rich variety of video edits and specially shot social media formats. Editorial content was directed by Theodor Guelat. The creative features three iconic Mercedes-Benz vehicles from the 1990s and today.

The Mercedes-Benz S-Klasse W140 (1993) launched in 1991 and was developed to offer maximum comfort through generous dimensions and double glazing for optimized acoustic insulation. The Mercedes-Benz F200 Imagination is a concept car launched in 1996 that demonstrated an exciting, almost unimaginable concept of future motoring with technological advances that remain core to Mercedes-Benz designs today.

This underlines the importance of researchers and developers constantly thinking ahead for tomorrow’s vehicles – continually redefining possibilities and boundaries, demonstrating that technical development never stands still. Imagination is at the core of the Mercedes-Benz x A$AP Rocky collaboration bought together by a shared respect for one another and authentically reaching many cultural industries, A$AP’s designs are inspired by the 90s an era where Mercedes-Benz was pushing the limits of design.

The EQS is the third model in the shoot which captures the cultural and automotive developments of the Mercedes F 200 Imagination. The integrated widescreen cockpit, which is reminiscent of today’s hyperscreen, ties in with the current zeitgeist and design, much like the A$AP Rocky capsule collection. The EQS is the luxurious and avant-garde top-of-the-range model from Mercedes-EQ and is the first model based on the modular architecture for luxury and executive-class electric vehicles.