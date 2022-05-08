 Mercedes F1 Fans Are Shocked By Michelle Obama Watching The Races In Lewis Hamilton’s Garage

Formula One F1 – Miami Grand Prix – Miami International Autodrome, Former U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama embraces Lewis Hamilton before his practice race. Image Credit: Twitter

A horde of Hollywood A-listers descended on the inaugural Miami Grand Prix on Saturday at the Miami International Autodrome, including our forever Flotus Michelle Obama to watch the races, the Independent reports

Obama, 58, gave a tender embrace to seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, 37, before enjoying the event in Hamilton’s Mercedes team pit.

Pictures of Obama and Hamilton hugging, laughing and talking went viral on social media. 

 

 

 

 

Obama wore a headset, a tidy white shirt, and wide-framed sunglasses as she watched the qualifying round. Other celebrities were spotted at the Grand Prix like LeBron James, Michael Jordan, and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, Sports Tiger reports

Also spotted were Star Wars creator and director George Lucas watching from the Mercedes garage and actor Micheal Douglas.

 

After the practice race on Friday, Hamilton contrasted the track to British retailer B&Q’s carpark, according to the Independent. 

“The track’s quite nice to drive except for the chicane,” said Hamilton.

“It’s so tight. It reminds me of being in a B&Q car park when I was six years old, seven years old, in a go kart, going in between cars.”

Hamilton came in sixth in qualifying and will have the third row for Sunday’s racing.

Approximately 240,000 sports fans will attend the three days of races. Sunday’s Grand Prix started at 3.30 pm EST, the Independent reports. 

