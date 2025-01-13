News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Meta’s Chief Diversity Officer Addresses Company’s Plan To Cutback On DEI Programs Williams, a Black woman, assured her team that employee-resource groups will still continue at Meta.







Amid Meta’s latest announcement to cut back on its DEI programs, its now-former chief diversity officer has addressed the company’s next steps as employees grow concerned.

Maxine Williams, a Black woman, and Meta’s former DEI lead released the memo to her team at Meta on Jan. 10, explaining to her staff the company’s changing dynamic regarding DEI and what that means moving forward at the tech giant, according to Business Insider.

She began by acknowledging how the news may impact personnel and lead to some worries about their comfort at the workplace.

“I wanted to take a moment to acknowledge that these changes may be difficult to understand and process since they represent a significant shift in our strategies for achieving the cognitive diversity we value,” Williams wrote, according to the news outlet.

Despite the impending rollbacks, she emphasized that the employee resource groups will remain intact with Meta’s support. These groups, called MRGs and BRGs for Black employees, specifically, are worker-led communities that foster a sense of belonging and togetherness among colleagues.

She stressed, “You play a critical role in creating a place for community and connection — among us and with the company.”

Williams’ role will transform into the vice president of Accessibility and Engagement, as already reflected on Meta’s website. She previously served as its Chief Diversity officer for over a decade.

Her message comes as several companies follow the growing trend of gutting DEI initiatives ahead of Trump’s second presidency. As Williams continues her career with Meta, she assured her staff that their work has cultivated a more inclusive professional environment.

“I have watched you show support, share resources, and bond through learning, understanding, and appreciating our various backgrounds,” she continued. “Our Global Communities contribute to the richness of our experiences as we learn from each other and leverage our different backgrounds, working together to build products for the world.”

Williams’ letter endorses DEI’s shrinking priority in workplaces nationwide. However, it comes at a time when Black representation in tech companies’ C-suites remains slim. According to a McKinsey analysis of Fortune 500 executives, Black people accounted for a meager 3% of technology executives in 2023.

With DEI on the decline, this number may remain stagnant. It could virtually disappear with no initiatives in place to prioritize diverse talent. As high-profile companies like Meta make the move to drop DEI efforts, others down the line are even more likely to follow suit.

RELATED CONTENT: Mark Zuckerberg Promotes Free Speech By Ending Fact-Checking On Meta Platforms Facebook And Instagram