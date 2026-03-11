Technology by Jeroslyn JoVonn Meta Sued Over AI Glasses Privacy Concerns After Reports Find Kenya-Based Workers Review User Footage Meta is being sued over privacy concerns related to its popular AI smart glasses.







Meta is facing a class-action lawsuit over its AI-powered smart glasses after an investigation found that user footage, including sensitive content such as nudity, sexual activity, and bathroom use, was reviewed by workers in Kenya.

The tech giant is named in a newly filed complaint by plaintiffs Gina Bartone of New Jersey and Mateo Canu of California, who are represented by the public-interest-focused Clarkson Law Firm. They allege that Meta violated privacy laws and engaged in false advertising, TechCrunch reported.

According to the complaint, Meta markets its AI smart glasses with promises such as “designed for privacy, controlled by you” and “built for your privacy.” However, an investigation by Swedish newspapers found that workers at a subcontractor based in Kenya were reviewing user footage.

Meta has said it blurs faces in captured images, but sources cited in reports disputed that the feature works consistently. The plaintiffs say they relied on Meta’s marketing and saw no disclaimers or information that contradicted the company’s advertised privacy protections. The lawsuit accuses both Meta and its glasses manufacturing partner, Luxottica of America, of violating consumer protection laws.

Following reports of the investigation, the U.K.’s Information Commissioner’s Office launched a probe into the issue. More than seven million people purchased Meta’s smart glasses in 2025, and footage captured by the devices is reportedly routed into a review pipeline that users cannot opt out of.

Meta told the BBC that contractors review content shared with Meta AI to help improve the product, noting the practice is referenced in its privacy policy and supplemental terms of service. However, the outlet reported that the mention of human review appears only in Meta’s U.K. AI terms.

The complaint largely focuses on how the glasses were marketed, highlighting advertisements that promoted their privacy features, including customizable settings and an “added layer of security.”

One ad stated, “You’re in control of your data and content,” suggesting that users could decide what information was shared. In response, a Meta spokesperson issued a statement explaining why the company uses subcontractors to review footage captured by the smart glasses.

“Ray-Ban Meta glasses help you use AI, hands-free, to answer questions about the world around you. Unless users choose to share media they’ve captured with Meta or others, that media stays on the user’s device,” spokesperson Christopher Sgro said. “When people share content with Meta AI, we sometimes use contractors to review this data for the purpose of improving people’s experience, as many other companies do. We take steps to filter this data to protect people’s privacy and to help.”

