Method Man Claps Back At Hater For Photoshopping His Beard Out Of Photo In An Attempt To Downplay His Looks

Method Man’s new sex symbol status has reportedly spawned a naysayer, and the “Bring The Pain” aptly responded.

Recently, the rapper-turned-actor of WuTang Clan fame has been the apple of the ladies’ eyes on the internet since stepping into his grown-man sexy. Method Man’s bearded good looks caught the attention of a hater who made the precipitous decision to photoshop Meth without his beard. The photo appeared to be a mashup of his and actor Michael Rainey’s faces. Rainey portrays “Tariq” on STARZ’s Power: Book 2 Ghost. The 50-year-old rapper posted the image on Twitter.

Method Man clapped back on the hater in a now-deleted tweet.

“U know what’s funny ?! A 50 ur old man got y’all in ur feelings so bad. U gotta resort to this.. all I send in return is love n light! #whoraisedthesenegroes”

Fans also responded to the disrespectful photo.

Not surprised by men editing method man without a beard to make him seem unattractive. Men always get envious when they notice a lot of women fawning over a guy . It’s one of the major reasons why they hate boy bands / groups . They wish they had women thirsting over them lmao! — YT : Zion Destiny ASMR ⁷ (@zionnndestinyyy) February 12, 2022

A grown man seen Method Man getting recognition from women and being the topic of discussion so he decides to photoshop a picture of him without a beard… Y’all too spicy for me 😂 — More Life 🙏🏽 (@pj_iykyk) February 12, 2022

That man removing Method man’s beard is a crazy amount of hate. Think of the time spent in photoshop meticulously airbrushing each follicle — Ikea Corey (@PhifeDiggidy) February 12, 2022

With or without a beard I’m folding: pic.twitter.com/O9hitEfSIX — Keisha From Belly (@amirahmonet_) February 13, 2022

@methodman is literally the finest. Beard, no beard, young, old, dead eye, regular eyes, rapping, acting,breathing 50 lmao 🥰 — LP (@MercedesMarv) February 13, 2022

Beard, no beard. You can get pregnant all the same. pic.twitter.com/GLEPanLcJ5 — Tamela Mann’s Burner Account (@BeaEngBlessed) February 12, 2022

Beard no beard ima let ya fold me like a folding chair🤣🤣 — Luvisoverrated (@Luvisoverrated_) February 12, 2022

On Feb. 3, Method Man, born Clifford Smith, shook the internet when Essence Magazine dropped its digital cover and interviewed the handsome entertainer.

“NEW COVER ALERT: M-E-T-H-O-D, MAN! Listen here, if “You’re All I Need To Survive” was a person, here he is in his purest essence. Aging gracefully, gorgeously, and defining growth for the Hip Hop generation, our February cover star, @methodmanofficial, deserves his flowers.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESSENCE (@essence)

Meth takes his sex symbol status and his haters in stride. He posted this little ditty on Twitter.

“I swear y’all all I be doin’ is drinking water and mindin’ my business… (exhales).”

I swear y’all all I be doin’ is drinking water and mindin’ my business… (exhales)💯 pic.twitter.com/3YR7VfMe2l — methodman (@methodman) February 12, 2022

Haters be da**ed. Meth is a baddie.