Method Man Returns As Official NFL Photographer For The Super Bowl

Wu-Tang Clan member Method Man has achieved success in several aspects of entertainment, and now he is adding photographer to his list of titles, as he attended the Super Bowl as an official NFL photographer.

Although it’s not his first time serving as an NFL-approved photographer (he did so for the New York Jets in November 2025), it’s his first time doing so at the Super Bowl.

The man born Clifford Smith, Jr. became known to the world through his lyrical skills and vocal prowess as a member of Staten Island’s Wu-Tang Clan, becoming the first member to release a solo single on the self-titled “Method Man.” After being one of the popular, if not the most popular, emcees in the hip-hop collective for decades, he entered the acting world and has been working there ever since.

But now, it seems that acting and rhyming are just two of the skills he possesses as he has placed himself behind the camera.

According to Rock the Bells, during the New York Jets-Cleveland Browns game on Nov. 9, he was on the football field taking pictures as part of the NFL Celebrity Photographer Series. He joins other celebrities who have taken photographs on the sidelines of NFL games, including Kevin Durant, Marshawn Lynch, and Ken Griffey Jr.

The “Ice Cream” rapper showcased his photography skills on the field on his YouTube channel after covering the Jets game (who achieved a rare victory that day, winning 27-20, as they had only won three games all season).

Method Man continues his acting career in the meantime, as he is currently starring in a romantic comedy with another recording artist, Kelly Rowland. The movie “Relationship Goals” also stars Robin Thede, Annie Gonzalez, and Dennis Haysbert and is currently available on Prime Video.

