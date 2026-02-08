Lifestyle by Ahsan Washington A Look At Black Historical Halftime Performances On Super Bowl Sunday The halftime stage is a cultural indicator of who dominates American music







The halftime stage at Super Bowl Sunday is a cultural indicator of who dominates American music and media power on the biggest sports night of the year. Year-after-year, Black artists have continuously defined the Super Bowl’s most iconic halftime performances through their contributions, performing R&B and hip-hop classics center-stage.

Performances by contemporary artists such as Dr. Dre and Kendrick Lamar were culturally impactful, bringing in major audiences and revenue growth to Super Bowl Sunday. Notably, they aren’t the only ones. Over the years, historical music moments have demonstrated how Black creative talent maintains its position as the global standard for showmanship, storytelling and musical innovation during Super Bowl Sunday. Check them out.

Michael Jackson

The 1993 Super Bowl halftime show featured Michael Jackson, who created the contemporary format for modern halftime shows. The Rose Bowl in Pasadena California hosted the Super Bowl halftime show on Jan. 31, of that year. Jackson’s performance dramatically increased halftime viewership and turned the segment into a major cultural event. The production approach and medley that Jackson performed established the blueprint for halftime performances for the following years.

Prince

On Feb. 4, 2007 Prince performed a career-defining halftime show during Super Bowl XLI. Despite the rainy conditions Prince delivered a legendary performance at Dolphin Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Prince’s halftime show received critical acclaim for its musical excellence and Prince’s stamina during the “Purple Rain” performance. It became one of the most memorable events in sports history.

Beyoncé (and Destiny’s Child)

In 2013, Beyoncé performed with fellow Destiny’s Child members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams at the Super Bowl XLVII halftime show to deliver a high-energy throwback performance. The show presented Beyoncé’s distinctive pop-R&B music style through a collection of hit songs that mesmerized the crowd. The Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans hosted the Super Bowl that year.

Diana Ross

At Super Bowl XXX in 1996, legendary entertainer Diana Ross performed a solo halftime show. Through multiple medleys and theatrical staging, Ross showcased her musical showmanship and during her halftime performance. The event took place at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona on Jan. 28, and demonstrated the richness of Black performance art through its elaborate staging and choreography.

Stevie Wonder

At the 1999 Super Bowl XXXIII halftime show, Stevie Wonder presented a soulful musical performance. He blessed football fans with his musical legacy and performances with other artists. The event occurred at Pro Player Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Jan. 31.

Rihanna

On Feb. 12, 2023, Rihanna performed as the main act of the Super Bowl LVII halftime show at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The international hitmaker’s performance became one of the most viewed and discussed halftime shows of recent years. Rihanna revealed her pregnancy during the show and demonstrated her commitment to performance art

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, Eminem & 50 Cent

On Feb. 13, 2022, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, and 50 Cent, all took the stage at the Super Bowl LVI halftime show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The hip-hop artists and R&B legend, led by Dr. Dre, performed the first halftime show that focused exclusively on hip-hop culture, combining nostalgic elements with cultural influence to redefine halftime show conventions.

Kendrick Lamar

At the 2025 Super Bowl LIX halftime show, Kendrick Lamar and SZA performed a dynamic and theatrical halftime set. The show combined hip-hop music with social commentary. The performance went down at Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans on Feb. 9, 2025 and attracted a large audience due to Kendrick’s highly publicized hip-hop battle with Drake.

Usher

Usher performed as the headline act for the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Feb. 11 2024. The performance showcased three decades of Usher’s R&B musical dominance. The event made it clear that Usher’s music continues to endear audiences both commercially and culturally, extending and expanding his world tour.

Janet Jackson

The Super Bowl XXXVIII halftime show featured Janet Jackson as a co-headliner to Justin Timberlake on Feb. 1, 2004 at Reliant Stadium in Houston, Texas. The performance resulted in a performance malfunction that left Jackson’s bosom exposed after Timberlake snatched part of her brassiere top, and created lasting effects on broadcast standards and censorship debates while increasing the scrutiny of Black women who perform on major stages.

Whitney Houston

At Super Bowl XXV in 1991, Whitney Houston performed what many people regard as the greatest rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” The performance became one of Houston’s best and achieved commercial success while receiving widespread acclaim. The performance established new standards for vocal excellence and emotional impact in anthem performances.

RELATED CONTENT: Rev. Jordan Wells Boycotting Super Bowl Over Bad Bunny Halftime Performance