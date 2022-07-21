Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare CEO Named Most Influential Black Executive By Savoy Magazine

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare announced its President and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Ugwueke, was named one of the “2022 Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America” by Savoy magazine. Savoy is the foremost publication highlighting culture, business, lifestyle and entertainment news.

Their Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America ranking is considered the definitive listing of African American executives, influencers and achievers who are impacting corporate America.

Ugwueke was honored at a Washington, D.C., reception yesterday, alongside fellow recipients, according to a press release . Honorees include Lowe’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Marvin Ellison , Carnival President and Chief Executive Officer, Arnold McDonald , and Walgreens Boots Alliance Chief Executive Officer, Rosalind Brewer .

“It is a tremendous honor to be included among such distinguished leaders in this year’s Most Influential Black Executives list,” said Ugwueke.

“I’m humbled by this recognition, and it goes without saying that the advancements Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare has achieved, including straight A safety and quality ratings, is possible only through the dedication of my fellow executives, our Associates and medical staff to improving every life we touch.”

His career spanning four decades, Ugwueke began his tenure with Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare in 2007 as chief executive officer of Methodist South Hospital and assumed the dual role of chief executive officer of Methodist North Hospital in 2009. In 2013, he was named chief operating officer of the entire Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare system, and four years later in 2017, he was named president and chief executive officer. Under his leadership, Methodist Le Bonheur has grown as an award-winning destination for high quality clinical care. In 2021, he was honored by the Tennessee Hospital Association as a chief executive officer of distinction for his exceptional leadership of the Methodist Le Bonheur system during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Savoy is proud to present the 2022 Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America. In this issue, we assembled an elite representation of African American men and women who have been recognized for their executive and business leadership in national and global-leading corporations,” said L.P. Green, II, publisher of Savoy magazine.

“These innovative trailblazers have led efforts to foster growth for some of the country’s highest-performing companies throughout and beyond the U.S. market.”

Savoy’s selection of the Most Influential Black Executives includes an examination of the nominee’s corporate sector influence, scholastic achievement, career growth, community outreach and recognition. More than 500 prospective candidates were in consideration.