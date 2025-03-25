Education by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Metro Atlanta High School Student Accepted To 155 Colleges Across All 50 States Chase Matthews of Westlake High School wants to pursue pharmacy at whichever of the 155 schools she chooses to attend.







A metro Atlanta student could go to college literally anywhere in America, as the high schooler has gained acceptance to schools within all 50 states.

Chase Matthews of Westlake High School in South Fulton, Georgia, scored 155 acceptances to esteemed institutions across the country. The first, the University of Alaska, Fairbanks, led to a pattern of yesses from other colleges.

The determined senior shared with WSB-TV about what inspired her atypical application process. Matthews wants to pursue pharmacy, using her degree to start her own chain of facilities to help people in diverse areas.

“I aspire to become a pharmacist and open a chain of mobile and brick-and-mortar pharmacies,” explained the studious teenager.

Her principal, Gregory Minnis, agreed that the young woman is already a representation of greatness. With her A-average GPA, Matthews remains a positive figure to her fellow students. She also participates in the band and other campus activities.

“Chase exemplifies excellence,” shared Minnis of his student’s achievement.

All of her collective acceptances and accompanying scholarships totaled $6 million in aid. With such an accolade, Matthews only hopes to give back to the community she comes from, especially from a medicinal standpoint.

“It’s all for my grandparents and parents,” Matthews said. “I’ve seen their struggles with affording medicine as well as accessibility. I want to fix that problem in the Black and low-income communities in Atlanta.”

According to U.S. Census data, Black people only made up six to nine percent of the total pharmacists in the country. If Matthews continues on this career path, she will help eliminate this systemic gap for those coming after her.

Her top college choices include Florida A&M University, Howard University, and Ohio State University. While unsure of which school she will attend, she hopes to continue her trend of hard work to reach her goals.

RELATED CONTENT: Disney Looks to Move Lawsuit Filed By Deceased Doctor’s Husband to Arbitration