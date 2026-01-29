News by Kandiss Edwards Atlanta Schools Back ‘Student Voice’ While Threatening Discipline Regarding ICE Protests Official assert leaving school grounds is a violation of policy and will lead to disciplinary action.







Metro Atlanta school districts are discouraging students from attending planned walkouts protesting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

The Cobb County School District issued a statement supporting students’ rights to state their views. However, the district asserts that students are expected to remain in class, Channel 2 reported.

While university and high school students participate in the “Free America Walkout” in multiple districts, officials state that leaving school grounds violates school policy and will result in disciplinary action. Similarly, disrupting the classroom through protests can have consequences. Potential actions against students range from suspensions and in-school detentions to the loss of privileges, such as participation in clubs and extracurricular activities.

Other counties have issued similar warnings, including DeKalb County Schools. DeKalb County Schools stressed the need for students to use their voices to be heard without interrupting the instructional day. Officials emphasized that rule enforcement is tied to maintaining a safe and productive educational environment.

On Jan. 20, students in Gwinnett County Schools held a planned walkout. The county has a large Hispanic student population at 23%. As a result, many students are facing a personal battle. They are both concerned about the state of the country and the lives of family and friends. As mass deportations continue, many families of color are becoming increasingly concerned about their futures.

“I’m here fighting for not only my rights, but the rights of my family and the rights of my friends,” Rafael Cabarcas said to WSBTV.

Other students who spoke with Channel 2 Action News said they were not certain what punishments they might face. However, students indicated a willingness to accept any consequences if they believe the walkouts or other protests are justified. One student, Ayla Easterling, told WSBTV that consequences were a minor consideration.

“I’ll take whatever happens because in the grand scheme of things, that’s nothing for what’s going on,” she said.

RELATED CONTENT: Minneapolis Schools To Offer Remote Learning As ICE Raids Leave Students Feeling Unsafe