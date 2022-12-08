Metro Boomin Launches 'Single Moms Are Superheroes' Initiative During NFL Game

There was a different team running through the tunnel during Sunday’s NFL game.

Hip-Hop producer Metro Boomin teamed up with The Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation to launch the “Single Moms Are The Real Superheroes” campaign, a nonprofit initiative to assist women with struggles they may face as solo parents.

According to TMZ, 26 mothers and their children from around the country were invited to attend the ultimate football experience at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the Atlanta Falcons matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Falcons players made room on the field for the families to stand next to them during the national anthem.

The invited attendees sported official campaign shirts that read, “Single Moms Are The Real Superheroes.”

Single Moms are The Real Superheroes

🦸🏾‍♀️❤️‍🩹🦸🏾‍♀️❤️‍🩹🦸🏾‍♀️❤️‍🩹🦸🏾‍♀️❤️‍🩹🦸🏾‍♀️❤️‍🩹🦸🏾‍♀️❤️‍🩹🦸🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/nc3sUTQGIQ — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) December 5, 2022

The initiative comes alongside his latest album project “HEROES & VILLAINS,” which released on Friday.

The Source reported that the campaign began earlier this year with the help of the Harveys.

“Our mission is to ensure the needs of the whole family are met and we know that the most important part of that nucleus is the mom,” Sharon Page, Executive Director of the Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation, said.

Metro, who was raised by a single mother, Leslie Joanne Wayne, has been extending his efforts to help single mothers since 2017. Wayne passed away, leading Metro to continue pursuing his initiative.

The campaign helped 150 parents attend the Single Moms Enrichment Retreat and granted one mom a $25,000 scholarship to use toward her study.

Reportedly, Metro decided not to attend the Atlanta Falcons game in order to honor his own mother, who died tragically at the hands of her husband earlier this year, and to keep the spotlight on the mothers.

As BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported, his mother was found dead outside of Atlanta after her husband, who was not Metro’s father, killed her and committed suicide after.