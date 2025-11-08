News by Kandiss Edwards NY Mets Legend Darryl Strawberry Receives Trump Pardon Strawberry also appeared on Trump's reality show ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ in 2010.







Donald Trump has granted a full pardon to baseball legend Darryl Strawberry. Strawberry calls the pardon an act of personal compassion rather than politics on behalf of Trump.

The 63-year-old was convicted of tax evasion in 1995. He failed to report $350,000 in income from autograph signings, appearances and memorabilia sales. Strawberry served six months, confined to his home and completed two years of probation. Strawberry also appeared on Trump’s reality show “Celebrity Apprentice” in 2010. The MLB All-Star took to Instagram to express his gratitude to the Trump administration.

This experience has deepened my faith and commitment to working for His kingdom as a true follower of Jesus Christ,” Strawberry wrote. “This has nothing to do with politics — it’s about a Man, President Trump, caring deeply for a friend. God used him as a vessel to set me free forever!” he added.

Over the years, the three-time World Series champion faced several other state charges for drug possession and solicitation. However, he has since rededicated his life, focusing his time on faith and mentorship.

A White House official told NBC News, Strawberry’s faith-based work is one of the reasons he deserves the pardon.

“Following his career, Mr. Strawberry found faith in Christianity and has been sober for over a decade — he has become active in ministry and started a recovery center which still operates today, “the White House official said.

Strawberry played for the Mets, Yankees, Dodgersm and Giants, earning eight All-Star selections and three World Series titles. In retirement, he has become an ordained minister and runs the Strawberry Recovery Center in Missouri, which helps those battling addiction.

Trump, who returned to the White House earlier this year, has issued several high-profile pardons, including to Chicago gang leader Larry Hoover and reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley.

