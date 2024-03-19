MGM Shuts Down Rumors Of Bruno Mars’ Gambling Debt

MGM Resorts is setting the record straight on rumors of Bruno Mars’ alleged massive gambling debt to the casino. He allegedly owes as much as $50 million.

A statement released on March 18 expressed that MGM’s relationship with the singer remains respectful, blatantly stating that he has amassed no debt with the company. A representative for the company responded that they are “proud” of their ongoing partnership with Mars. The Grammy winner has multiple ventures with MGM, including a residency and the newly opened Pinky Ring lounge at the Bellagio Hotel.

“We’re proud of our relationship with Bruno Mars, one of the world’s most thrilling and dynamic performers,” detailed the statement shared by The Las Vegas Review-Journal. “From his shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM to the new Pinky Ring lounge at Bellagio, Bruno’s entertainment brand attracts visitors from around the globe. MGM and Bruno’s partnership is longstanding and rooted in mutual respect. Any speculation otherwise is completely false; he has no debt with MGM. Together, we are excited to continue creating unforgettable experiences for our guests.”

The accusations were first made public by NewsNation on March 14. The website alleged that Mars was a chronic gambler who now owed MGM as much as 50 million from table games. Mars was a professional poker player before breaking into entertainment. However, the article quoted an unidentified source claiming MGM essentially “owned” him, with the singer having to perform his string of shows to pay back the debt.

Mars does make a hefty sum from his ongoing residency at Park MGM’s Dolby Live venue. He supposedly makes $1.5 million a night from his shows after taxes. However, his solo concerts are not his only stream of income. He has performed in his band, Silk Sonic, alongside Anderson Paak. The duo completed 47 shows, ending in 2023.

Mars first performed his Las Vegas residency in 2016 and has since grown his relationship with MGM Resorts as an entertainer and entrepreneur. The singer has yet to comment on the matter himself.