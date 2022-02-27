Mia Thornton of ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ Reveals She Has Cancer To Fans, ‘Live, Love & Forgive As If Today Was Your Last.’

Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) star Mia Thorton shared with her fans that she was diagnosed with cancer.

On Friday, the 37-year-old reality star wrote a poignant post on Instagram detailing the moment her doctor contacted her with the shocking news.

“Same time last week, Doc called at 7:31am — ‘Mia I’m so sorry but your test results came back and I need you to go to Johns Hopkins Cancer Center today for further evaluation,’” Thornton began the post.

“You can only imagine the overwhelming amount of emotion G and I endured trying to figure out why. However, even with such terrible news, I felt an extreme amount of peace and energy instilled that allowed me to remain strong,” she continued. “I’ve been in and out of visits to specialists every day and the storm is not over but this experience is changing me. I am working with a phenomenal team of physicians and I appreciate the outpouring of support. I have not been diagnosed as yet so please keep me in prayer.”

The stunning entrepreneur also spoke to her followers about faith and seizing the day.

“I know God has a plan and I know we are often challenged to remain humbled that tomorrow is not promised and that our days on this earth are numbered. A message from my heart. A gentle reminder to Live, Love & Forgive as if today was your last.”

Thornton ended the message with words of encouragement.

“Be great Kings & Queens!”

Fans and celebrity friends wrote reassuring messages of support and love to the ailing reality star.

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Sheree Whitfield wrote, “Keeping u in my prayers!!”

One fan, who survived cancer, encouraged Thornton to keep her head up.

“God is a healer ♥️ stay strong 💪🏾 keep POSITIVE FOLKS around you at ALL times, Mustard seed faith and FIGHT!!! You got this! Speaking from experience 💃🏾 #14yearsstrong #CancerFree 💜💜💜.”

Another fan wrote, “Mia, I’m so sorry to hear this, my love! Please stay encouraged, prayed up, spirits high no matter what (as stress exacerbates illness of any kind) and I’ll keep you in my most elevated thoughts! You got this, the battles already been won and nothing can hinder the anointing that’s over your life! You continue to be blessed and don’t think of anything, but healing and your children. 🙏🏽🤗🥰😘😘😘.”

Thornton joined RHOP in its sixth season. According to her bio on BRAVO, the woman graduated from Southeastern Institute with a degree in neuromuscular massage therapy. Before joining the reality series, Thornton was a clinical director in North Carolina. The mother of three also owns Amilleon London, a high-end gift and swimwear site. She’s been married to her husband, Gordon, for nine years.

We are sending the Thornton family our prayers.