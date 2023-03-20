Miami Beach Has A Curfew After After A Deadly Shooting

Miami Beach is on lockdown after the city imposed an overnight curfew during spring break. This comes after two shootings occurred during the popular South Beach Spring Break.

“In response to the two shootings and the excessively large and unruly crowds, and to mitigate dangerous and illegal conduct, the City of Miami Beach has ordered a state of emergency and an 11:59 p.m. curfew to take effect on Sunday, March 19, 2023, through 6 a.m. Monday, March 20, 2023,” a press release said. “The city will hold a special commission meeting on Monday afternoon to discuss potential restrictions beyond Monday.”

According to several news reports, violence broke out during a St. Patrick’s Day celebration during Spring Break. The shooting left one person dead and one person injured.

“On Sunday, March 19 at 3:29 a.m. Miami Beach Police officers heard gunshots near 11 Street and Ocean Drive and found one male with gunshot wounds along the 1000 block of Ocean Drive,” Miami Beach Police tweeted. “The male was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Unit, where he later died. A second victim was injured but treated and released on-site.”

Some of the rules are as follows, according to the press release.

• Commercial businesses must admit their last guests within a time frame that allows them to leave by 11:59 p.m. each night. Hotels may continue business operations past the curfew, provided they are servicing hotel guests only.

• Businesses other than hotels shall be permitted to continue to operate from 11:59 p.m. – 6 a.m. for delivery only. Takeout and pickup service is prohibited. • The curfew shall not apply to the provision of designated essential services, such as fire, police and hospital services, including the transportation of patients thereto, utility emergency repairs, and emergency calls by physicians, and the curfew shall also not apply to persons traveling to their places of employment to report for work and to return to their residences after their work has concluded.

• All City residents requiring access to or from their homes, guests requiring access to or from their hotels, and employees/service providers of business establishments requiring access, including normally scheduled deliveries and janitorial services, shall be permitted. Residents are advised to return to the City prior to 11:59 p.m., in order to avoid any potential traffic delays once the curfew has taken effect. Hotel guests entering the City after the curfew is in place, may be required to show proof of lodging (such as a hotel reservation). “