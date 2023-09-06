Former Miami Police Officer Sentenced 30 Days For Placing Knee On Pregnant Black Woman’s Neck

A former police officer in Florida who was seen on video placing his knee into the neck of a pregnant Black woman has been sentenced to 30 days in jail for his misdeed. The incident took place over three years ago on January 14, 2020.

According to WSVN, Jordy Martel who was employed at the Miami Gardens Police Department at the time of the incident was convicted in June on misdemeanor charges of battery and trespassing for his role in the arrest of Safiya Satchell. The former police officer attacked Satchell in front of Tootsie’s Cabaret, at 150 NW 183 St., in Miami.

Along with the 30-day sentence, Martel is required to complete 250 hours of community service. He must do so by speaking to students at schools. After completion of the community service, he will then be on probation for 18 months.

Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Marisa Tinkler Mendez, who sentenced the 33-year-old said, “This is a case of abuse of authority.”

Stachell was in court on Aug. 30 and stated, “He changed me as a person, mentally and physically, and I’ve accepted, due to his actions, I’ll never be the same.”

After the sentencing, Satchell gave her opinion of the judge’s decision.

“I feel like justice was served somewhat. He is serving a little bit of jail time, so I’m thankful for that,” she said.

Satchell’s attorney, Jonathan Jordan also gave a statement.

“A jury and this honorable court have sent a message that it’s not OK for an officer to rip a woman out of her car, and throw her on the ground and Tase her for doing nothing wrong,” said Jordan.

\BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported that there was a video of the incident, which was filmed by a bystander. The footage showed Martel dragging Satchell out of her car and forcing her down on a grass verge by the roadside. In the video clip, it shows Martel used a Taser and stunned the Black woman two times while another police officer held Satchell’s arm as she struggled to free herself. She was four months pregnant at the time and later had a miscarriage.

Martel also filed a false police report regarding what transpired that evening.

