‘Hi Auntie, We Love you’: Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors Show Love to Angela Bassett After Oscar Loss

The hard part about any awards ceremony is when our personal favorites don’t win. Black America got a taste of that last night.

Many viewers of the 95th annual Academy Awards were disappointed Angela Bassett, 64, did not win the Oscar for supporting actress for her role in the successful Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. And that includes two movie stars.

Later in the program, the two main actors for Creed III, Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors appeared as presenters and acknowledged the What’s Love Got to Do With It actor before announcing the winner of the next award.

Jordan, in his introduction, as in the Black Panther movie, repeated his first words to her when he said, “Hey Auntie.”

Immediately after Jordan said that Majors looked at Bassett and said, “We love you.”

Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors praise Angela Bassett after her Supporting Actress #Oscars loss: “Hi, auntie. We love you.” https://t.co/ndiKiHfmID pic.twitter.com/5YwcBzWM1Q — Variety (@Variety) March 13, 2023

Bassett, who became the very first actor to receive an Oscar nomination for a Marvel movie, was a sentimental favorite to win. Instead she lost to another veteran actress, Jamie Lee Curtis, who won for Everything Everywhere All At Once, the night’s big winner.

This nomination was Bassett’s second one. She was nominated in 1994 for her portrayal of legendary rock and roll singer, Tina Turner in What’s Love Got to Do With It, but lost to Emma Thompson in Howard‘s End.



It’s not Bassett’s work has been completely ignored. Last month, she won big at the 54th annual NAACP Image Awards, grabbing the entertainer of the year award and two additional statuettes: best actress in a drama series for her role in 9-1-1 and best supporting actress in a motion picture for her role as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.