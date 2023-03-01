Michael B. Jordan is the Latest Entertainer to be Honored with Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

With the achievements and accolades that Michael B. Jordan has been receiving lately, it comes as no surprise that he will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced that the actor, producer, and director will be honored on March 1, with the 2,751st star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He is being recognized in the category of Motion Pictures.

The revealing of his star will be hosted by Lupita Sanchez Cornejo; also in attendence will be Jordan’s Creed III co-star Jonathan Majors, and Ryan Coogler, the director of Creed.

The event, which will be live-streamed exclusively at walkoffame.com, is taking place at 6201 Hollywood Boulevard in front of Funko Hollywood. The ceremony will be at 11:30 a.m. PT.

“Michael B. Jordan has become a household name thanks to his many roles on the big screen,” said Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in a written statement. “To think that this star didn’t grow up with dreams of being an actor! Luckily for us, he changed his mind and now he will be honored with an iconic star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.”

Jordan made his feature film directorial debut with the latest addition to the Creed saga where he plays the title character, Adonis Creed, the son of Apollo Creed (Rocky). The latest movie in the series debuts in theaters and IMAX on March 3. In this third Creed film, his adversary is played by Majors.

The actor’s next project, Rainbow Six, which is directed by Chad Stahelski, has him playing Navy SEAL-turned-CIA operative, John Clark. Jordan is also starring in the MGM reimagining of The Thomas Crowne Affair. Upcoming projects include Danny Boyle’s Methuselah and the Will Smith-helmed sequel, I Am Legend 2. Jordan will also team up with Coogler for a fourth time on Wrong Answer.