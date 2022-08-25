Michael B. Jordan, Turner Sports and Invesco QQQ Partner for Year Two of the “Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic”

The Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic, a college basketball showcase featuring Historic Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) will be held on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

The classic was created by actor and producer Michael B. Jordan, WME Sports (the sports division of WME, an Endeavor company), Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, and Scout Sports and Entertainment. It is a division of Horizon Media, announced the second installment of the showcase

This year’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) men’s college basketball showcase will feature Morgan State University versus Delaware State University and Norfolk State University versus Hampton University competing in a doubleheader airing on TNT.

The second year of the Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic will once again feature an immersive cultural experience highlighting additional elements of HBCU life, including a band showcase, a live musical performance, and career opportunities and more. Additional ancillary programming will be announced in the coming weeks ahead of the event.

Last year’s inaugural event was an unprecedented celebration of the legacy and future of HBCU excellence. The immersive experience elevated HBCU athletics and culture on a national stage and created an expansive list of extraordinary opportunities for students. Over 20 HBCUs participated in the event with partners donating approximately $370,000 to the Thurgood Marshall College Fund and participating schools.

Part of proceeds from the event will go to support organizations focused on advancing HBCUs as well as the local Newark community.

As the founding and title sponsor of the event, Invesco QQQ ETF, the “Official ETF of the NCAA,” will continue its multi-year partnership and commitment to the HBCU community and collegiate athletics. In addition to supporting the basketball showcase, Invesco QQQ will once again participate in the event’s ancillary programming and showcase its financial education platform, Invesco QQQ’s How Not to Suck at Money, the “Official Financial Education Program of the NCAA.” Participating basketball teams, their respective schools, and fans will have a chance to experience programming from the game that helps empower the next generation of investors.

Tickets for the Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic start at just $20 plus applicable service fees, and go on-sale to the general public on Friday, Aug. 26 at 10 a.m. ET via Prucenter.com/Legacy-Classic, Ticketmaster.com, and Prudential Center’s Box Office. For Group opportunities and experiences for 10 or more people, contact 973-757-6000 or email groupevents@prucenter.com. For Premium seating opportunities, visit prucenter.com/premium. For health and safety guidelines, visit Prucenter.com/safety.

To learn more visit www.Prucenter.com/Legacy-Classic and follow-on Twitter, Instagram or TikTok @LegacyClassic.