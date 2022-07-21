Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin Bassist and R&B Vocalist Michael Henderson Dies At 71

Bass guitarist and vocalist Michael Henderson, who was best known for playing with Miles Davis in the early 1970s, and was an iconic R&B singer, songwriter, and producer, has died. He was 71.

The news was announced Tuesday on his Facebook page and Twitter. Henderson died at his home in Atlanta. He was battling an undisclosed illness prior to his death, Billboard reported.

Singer, Songwriter, Bass Innovator, Music Producer, Father*Son #MichaelHenderson has peacefully made his transition surrounded by family, loved ones today at home, Atlanta GA Bless his heart*soul. pic.twitter.com/DkoMLFFjyD — Michael Henderson (@thestarship) July 20, 2022

The post read in part: “Singer, Songwriter, Bass Innovator, Music Producer, Father and Son Michael Henderson has peacefully made his transition surrounded by family and loved ones today at his home, Atlanta Georgia…Bless his heart and soul…He touched the lives of many and returned that love through his many live concerts, music recordings, social media, interviews, and incessant touring which he loved.”

Henderson was born in Yazoo City, Mississippi, on July 7, 1951. He moved to Detroit in the early ’60s, and was a session player. At the age of 13, Henderson played bass with the Four Tops, Fantastic Four, Detroit Emeralds, Gladys Knight & the Pips, Billy Preston, and other Motown acts. He later toured with Stevie Wonder and Aretha Franklin before joining Miles Davis.

For several years, Henderson played and toured with Davis, fully immersing himself in jazz fusion. His experience would later lead him to his vocal debut. His vocals are heard on “Valentine Love,” which was recorded for Norman Connors’ Saturday Night Special LP, featuring Jean Carne. The record reached number 10 on the R&B chart, per All Music.

Additionally, Henderson wrote two other hits for the album, “We Both Need Each Other” with Phylis Hyman and “You Are My Starship,” which peaked at number four.

Henderson’s solo career began in 1976. From his first Top 10 R&B hit, “Take Me I’m Yours,” to earning his biggest hit in 1980 with “Wide Receiver” at number 4, his stride was gaining momentum. Another hit included “Can’t We Fall in Love Again” with Hyman. He also had numerous solo albums.

Following Henderson’s passing, tributes from fellow entertainers pour in on social media.

Dangit, we lost one of the Real One’s our Bass brother Mr. Michael Henderson (July 7, 1951-July 19,2022) was an American bass guitarist and vocalist. He was known for his work with Miles Davis, Dramatic’s, Stevie Wonder & many others. Prayers going out to his family & friends!🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZzUFztEKfL — Bootsy Collins (@Bootsy_Collins) July 20, 2022