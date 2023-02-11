Michael Irvin Files $100 Million Lawsuit Against Arizona Hotel Employee Who Accused Him of Misconduct

Former Dallas Cowboys player Michael Irvin has filed a $100 million lawsuit against the Renaissance Hotel employees in Phoenix, Arizona, who accused of misconduct.

As a result, Irvin was removed from Super Bowl coverage from NFL Network and ESPN, where he makes guest appearances.

Irvin claims that the hotel fabricated a tale to turn him into the next victim of “cancel culture” over an incident that the NFL Hall of Famer says never happened.

“Rash and thoughtless actions can have severe consequences. Marriott [parent company of Renaissance Hotels] apparently did not appreciate these simple truths when, in a rush to judgment, its employees and management inaccurately and inflammatorily accused Mr. Irvin of misconduct to the National Football League,” the lawsuit claims.

The paperwork suggests that there are people who witnessed the encounter between Irvin and the employee who can back Irvin. According to the lawsuit, Irvin “casually exchanged pleasantries” with the employee (“Jane Doe”), “shook her hand, and went to his room alone.” The lawsuit accuses the hotel manager of telling the NFL about this alleged incident “with the intention of damaging that relationship and canceling [Irvin].”

Irvin’s attorney, Levi McCathern told TMZ that his client “is the latest victim of our cancel culture where all it takes is an accusation to ruin a person’s life. Michael looks forward to clearing his name in court and hopes the Court of public opinion will see the truth come out as well.”

Irvin told The Dallas Morning News he barely remembers the conversation. “Honestly, I’m a bit baffled with it all,” the 56-year-old said. “This all happened in a 45-second conversation in the lobby. When I got back after going out…I came into the lobby, and I talked to somebody. I talked to this girl. I don’t know her, and I talked to her for about 45 seconds.”

Police told the Dallas Morning News said a report wasn’t filed and they have zero knowledge of an incident involving Irvin. According to Fox News, Irvin claims there “absolutely was no sexual wrongdoing,” adding, “We shook hands. Then, I left…That’s all I know.”