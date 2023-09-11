NFL Hall Of Famer Michael Irvin Paid $100M After Being Wrongfully-Accused For Sex Assault

Former Dallas Cowboys legend and sportscaster Michael Irvin shocked fans and the NFL world when he appeared Sunday on the NFL Network’s Game Day television show. This came after news that the NFL Hall of Famer has recently settled his lawsuit against Marriott, allowing him to return to the airwaves.

According to The Dallas Morning News, the former wide receiver was back smiling on the air on Sunday morning after reportedly settling the $100 million defamation lawsuit he filed against Marriott earlier this year.

Michael Irvin returns to NFL Network after settling defamation lawsuit against Marriott https://t.co/hHr38ImlLl pic.twitter.com/EmRmKtBVNs — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 10, 2023



Earlier this year, during Super Bowl weekend, a female employee at the Renaissance Hotel accused Irvin of misconduct in Glendale, Arizona, where the championship game was being played. Irvin always maintained his innocence but was quickly suspended by the NFL Network and ESPN, where he made guest appearances during the football season.

As previously reported, Irvin stated that he was “baffled” by the false accusation, expressing to The Dallas Morning News he barely remembers the conversation. “Honestly, I’m a bit baffled with it all. This all happened in a 45-second conversation in the lobby. When I got back after going out…I came into the lobby and I talked to somebody. I talked to this girl. I don’t know her, and I talked to her for about 45 seconds.”

Without missing a beat, the former Cowboys player immediately filed a $100 million lawsuit against the Renaissance Hotel employees in Phoenix. Irvin asserted that the hotel fabricated a tale to turn him into the next victim of “cancel culture” over an incident that the NFL Hall of Famer says never happened.

Sports Illustrated reported that, although Irvin was taken off the air, the network still paid him as things played out. This may explain why the network wasn’t sued in addition to Marriott since he wasn’t officially fired and was allegedly still receiving his regular pay during the time he was off the air.

There is no word on what happened with the female employee who made the accusation or the financial settlement agreed upon.

