Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Michael Jordan’s 23XI Racing Team Cops 4th Win Of Season Tyler Reddick joins NASCAR Hall of Famers Dale Earnhardt (1987) and Bill Elliott (1992) as the only Cup drivers to win four of the first six races in a season.







The 23XI Racing Team has been on a winning streak ever since NASCAR lost the Michael Jordan-led antitrust lawsuit against the racing organization. Tyler Reddick won the latest race to bring the win total for this season to four.

According to The Associated Press, Reddick pulled out the win for his 12th career victory when he beat Brad Keselowski by a 5.847-second margin at Darlington Raceway on March 22. Coming in after him were Ryan Blaney, who finished third, followed by Carson Hocevar and Austin Cindric.

“I know never to give up,” said Reddick after winning the race. “I think it’s very fitting that when we finally get our first win here at Darlington, that ‘The Lady in Black’ would test us like that. We’ve been so close so many times.”

Tamed the track ‘Too tough to tame’🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/4FLJV8T9By — 23XI Racing (@23XIRacing) March 24, 2026

Reddick is off to a great start after becoming the first driver in NASCAR history to win the first three races of the season when he got his first victory at the Daytona 500. He also joins NASCAR Hall of Famers Dale Earnhardt (1987) and Bill Elliott (1992) as the only Cup drivers to win four of the first six races in a season.

The victory almost did not happen due to car issues early in the race.

“The battery wasn’t charging at all,” Reddick said. “All day long, just not running fans and sweating my tail off inside the race car. We knew it was going to be physical. Really wore out, but I guess I don’t need as much of that cooling stuff as I normally have.”

Jordan shared his thoughts on Reddick overcoming the problems with the car.

“Pretty sure it’s frustrating for him because he had an unbelievable car, and I think the key to him winning was just keeping his head,” said Jordan. “We just had to get the car right, and I think he did an unbelievable job. I just wanted everything to be good, because once he gets back out there, then I feel like his competitive juices are going to carry him all the way to the end. He earned it all week, and I’m real proud of the team.”

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