Michael Jordan, Oprah Winfrey, And Jay-Z Among Top 5 On Forbes 2024 World's Billionaires List

Forbes released its annual World's Billionaires List and Black Excellence dominated the top 14 celebrities who made the round up.









Michael Jordan, Oprah Winfrey, and Jay-Z helped close the top five celebrity billionaires with the NBA legend coming in third place with $3.1 billion net worth behind Steven Spielberg ($4.8B) and George Lucas ($5.5B). Jordan earned his coveted spot on the list securing $1.8 billion from brand partnerships like his infamous Nike’s Jordan brand. On the sports side, his time owning the Charlotte Hornets NBA team earned him $3 billion when he sold the team in August 2023 after purchasing the franchise for $175 million in 2010.

Media mogul Winfrey came in right behind Jordan with a net worth of $2.8 billion acquired mostly in real estate and her own production company, while Jay-Z came in fifth with a $2.5 billion net worth. The hip-hop mogul has earned his billions from smart business moves including selling a 50% stake in his champagne brand, Armand de Brignac, to luxury goods giant LVMH in 2021 for at least $300 million and his majority stake in his cognac label D’Usse in 2023 for a reported $750 million to Bacardi. Jay-Z also owns stakes in thriving companies like Uber and Block.

Filmmaker and fellow media mogul Tyler Perry secured a top 10 spot with his $1.4 billion valuation which tied with pop star and entrepreneur Rihanna. Perry’s billions have accumulated from his film and television pursuits including creating and acting in several TV shows, movies, and stage plays. Meanwile, it’s no secret how much Rihanna’s net worth skyrocketed after launching her Fenty Beauty company she owns alongside luxury goods giant LVMH, along with her lingerie business Savage X Fenty.

Tiger Woods closed out the top 10 celebrity billionaires in 10th place with his $1.3 billion net worth. His earnings come primarily from his career earnings and endorsements. Woods’ Nike deal ended in January and he’s since gone on to launch his own clothing company Sun Day Red.

NBA star LeBron James came in right behind Woods with a $1.2 billion net worth acquired through his $1 billion made in and outside of the league throughout his 20-year career. Outside of the millions he makes in the NBA, James has made smart investments in real estate, food chains like Blaze Pizza, his SpringHill media company, and ownership stakes in sports teams like Fenway Sports Group, the MLB’s Boston Red Sox, soccer club Liverpool, and the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins.

NBA alum and entrepreneur Magic Johnson tied James with a $1.2 billion net worth that put him in 12th place. After acquiring fame and fortune playing for James’ current team the Los Angeles Lakers in the 80s and 90s, Johnson stabilized his wealth through business pursuits. With most of his fortune coming from his stake in Iowa-based life insurance provider EquiTrust, Johnson also has ownership stake in sports teams including the NFL’s Washington Commanders (with Justin Harris), the MLB’s Los Angeles Dodgers (with Todd Boehly), the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks, and MLS’ LAFC.

