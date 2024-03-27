Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Rihanna Shares ‘The Most Beautiful’ Thing About Motherhood And Making Her Parents Proud By ‘Living My Dream’ Rihanna is opening up about mothering her two sons and blazing her own path as a pop star and self-made billionaire.









Rihanna is opening up about mothering her two sons and blazing her own path as an international pop star and self-made billionaire.

Speaking with Vogue China’s editor-in-chief Margaret Zhang, the “Diamonds” singer celebrates the launch of Fenty Beauty in China with a cover spread and candid chat about raising her two sons Rza, 1, and Riot, 7 months. Having welcomed her boys with rapper A$AP Rocky just 15 months apart, Rihanna has been in full mommy mode for the last two years.

Watching her sons develop their personalities and raising them to own their individuality is her favorite part of the parenthood gig.

“The most beautiful thing… is that [children] come into the world with their own individuality and sincerity, without any logic or conformity, which usually makes you feel that you must fit into a certain group,” she shared.

“It’s really beautiful to see and I want to continue to help them navigate that and make sure that they know they can be whoever they want to be… they should embrace it completely, because it’s beautiful, and it’s unique. I love them just that way.”

She’s taken a break from releasing new music while focusing on motherhood and continuing her business endeavors. With 14 Billboard No. 1’s, nine Grammy awards, and hailing as America’s youngest self-made billionaire with a 1.4 billion dollar net worth, Rihanna is well deserving of a musical hiatus.

While fans beg the “Umbrella” singer to return to the studio and crank out some new tunes, the mother of two has kept herself busy with business endeavors and one musical release on the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” soundtrack that garnered her an Academy Award nomination. She returned to her brand ambassador role at Puma last year, launched her Fenty Skin line, and is making her beauty brand global with Fenty Beauty China.

The accolades keep stacking and Rihanna is happy to build a legacy from her dreams that makes her family proud.

“We always want our parents to be proud … I [certainly] wanted to make my mom and my dad proud,” she told Zhang. “But the reality is, I did it by standing up for what I believed in and pursuing my own path and dreams.”

Rihanna continued. “I’m living my dream. My parents were very proud of that because they just wanted me to be happy and successful. So, I think the key thing is to find some kind of balance.”

The “balance” she speaks of might explain why she hasn’t released an album since 2016’s “Anti.” While fans continue to pressure her for new music, Rihanna shows how she’s mastered the art of not living by “everyone’s expectations” of her.