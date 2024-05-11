Michael Jordan Opens Third Medical Clinic In Wilmington

Less than five years after six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan opened a healthcare clinic to serve low-income communities in Charlotte, North Carolina, he has opened his third such facility in Wilmington, N.C.

Novant Health and Michael Jordan have partnered again to open a third medical clinic in Jordan’s hometown of Wilmington. After opening two clinics in Charlotte a year apart (2109 and 2020), with a donation of $7 million for each facility, the latest clinic is funded by a $10 million donation from the former Chicago Bulls legend.

The doors are open at the new Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic in Wilmington! Thank you, Michael Jordan, for sharing in our dedication to providing comprehensive health services to our community. Learn more about our partnership: https://t.co/p6vhibrs4n pic.twitter.com/4Ak8qeMgZG — Novant Health (@NovantHealth) May 7, 2024

“Everyone is worthy of access to quality health care, no matter where you live or if you have insurance,” said Michael Jordan in a written statement. “I’m truly inspired by the many powerful stories of people who are now thriving thanks to the support of our Charlotte medical clinics. I am confident Novant Health’s new clinic will positively impact individuals and families throughout Wilmington. I’m profoundly grateful to help make this day happen for my hometown.”

Novant Health and Jordan opened two Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinics in Charlotte to take care of a need for people who had no access to medical care. Before the clinics debuted, many Charlotte residents did not have a primary care provider. The facilities offer comprehensive primary care, behavioral health, and other support services.

The Wilmington facility is a 7,800-square-foot clinic with 12 patient rooms and people can be seen between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Novant Health’s new Community Care Cruiser will provide services to individuals across the region.

A second clinic is being constructed for Wilmington’s second Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic, which will be located in another location than the one just launched.

“We know people face significant barriers to care, and Novant Health is minimizing obstacles so that we can offer vital healthcare services to those who need it most,” said Ernie Bovio, president of the Novant Health Coastal Region and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center. “Each Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic has been thoughtfully planned for the best location within the community. Thanks to our care team’s commitment to lifelong wellness, our third Michael Jordan clinic is already delivering on our vision to close health equity gaps by transforming healthcare, one patient at a time.”

