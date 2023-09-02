 Michael Jordan's Autographed "To Kill A Mockingbird' On Auction

News

Michael Jordan’s Autographed Copy Of ‘To Kill A Mockingbird’ To Be Auctioned

jordan, harper lee, Michael jordan,
Allsport; momentsintime.com/CHARLOTTE, NC - MARCH 1: Michael Jordan attends the game between the Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets on March 1, 2023 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images)

Michael Jordan’s signed copy of Harper Lee’s classic novel To Kill A Mockingbird is heading to auction. According to TMZ Sports, the book is valued at $24,000 because of its connection with the NBA legend. Jordan’s ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy, got possession of the book following their divorce in 2006, and it was sold to a private collector in 2021. 

Lee sent autographed copies of her book to celebrities she was connected with, and Jordan was in that number. Lee sent copies out in 1995 to mark the 35th anniversary of her iconic book, and at the time, Jordan was at the peak of his powers playing for the Chicago Bulls. 

The message Harper sent Jordan is a simple one “To Michael Jordan—best wishes, Harper Lee.” Even though the book is currently valued at $24,000 the actual price it fetches could be much higher once the bidding on the book begins. Typically auctions that feature connections to celebrities or notable figures receive inflated values when they hit the open market and it is expected that this autographed novel will be no different. 

