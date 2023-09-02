Michael Jordan's Autographed "To Kill A Mockingbird' On Auction

Michael Jordan’s signed copy of Harper Lee’s classic novel To Kill A Mockingbird is heading to auction. According to TMZ Sports, the book is valued at $24,000 because of its connection with the NBA legend. Jordan’s ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy, got possession of the book following their divorce in 2006, and it was sold to a private collector in 2021.

Lee sent autographed copies of her book to celebrities she was connected with, and Jordan was in that number. Lee sent copies out in 1995 to mark the 35th anniversary of her iconic book, and at the time, Jordan was at the peak of his powers playing for the Chicago Bulls.

The message Harper sent Jordan is a simple one “To Michael Jordan—best wishes, Harper Lee.” Even though the book is currently valued at $24,000 the actual price it fetches could be much higher once the bidding on the book begins. Typically auctions that feature connections to celebrities or notable figures receive inflated values when they hit the open market and it is expected that this autographed novel will be no different.

