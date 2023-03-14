Michael Jordan’s Daughter On What Women’s Roster Should Look Like for Jordan Brand: Says Father Could’ve Made Trillions With Current NIL Policy Back In His College Days

Jasmine Jordan, the daughter of legendary NBA star Michael Jordan and the basketball field rep for women’s sport marketing at Jordan Brand, knows a thing or two about the NIL business.

With learning that her father could’ve been a trillionaire profiting off of himself during his college years, she is hoping to empower women athletes to understand the ropes.

“Maybe that first Nike deal wouldn’t have been as low as it was,” Jasmine told Footwear News. “It would have changed the game. He would have potentially approached his contracts with Nike differently. Looking at his Funko Pop collectibles or the fact that people still wear his UNC jersey, to reap the benefits from it today, we’re talking making trillions at this point.”

Learning more about the benefits of NIL deals through its current interim policy announced by the NCAA in 2021, Jordan has painted a new perspective of what she feels the women’s athlete roster should look like for the brand.

“Our approach to NIL has been focused on women. Also, it’s full-fledged, long-term relationships for us. It’s not about collecting whatever check that you can because you did a quick post on Instagram. If we’re signing you, we’re signing you for your college years or resigning you from high school into college and a maybe pro,” Jordan said.

Jordan added that NIL allows athletes the opportunity to consider who they are from a business perspective.

“It’s about partnership and being valued and appreciated. I’m constantly drilling that into young athletes because I never want an athlete to feel deceived. Also, NIL can really just be college. You don’t have to enter your pro years with a brand. That allows you to either focus solely on college or it allows for longevity entering the pro years,” Jordan said.

“If done right, NIL can be beautiful. Starting with Kiki Rice and now Kiyomi [McMiller], I love what [the deals] can bring young high school athletes and beyond. My focus is [creating a roster with] a mixture of NIL plus the WNBA,” she added.