Michael Jordan’s Jordan 13s Sell For Record $2.2 Million

Michael Jordan’s Air Jordan 13s, which he wore in Game 2 of the 1998 NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz, sold for $2.2 million.

“The historic sneakers were worn during the most recognizable season of Jordan’s storied career, which helped secure his legacy as the greatest basketball player of all time,” Sotheby’s, the auction house responsible for the bidding, shared in a tweet.

Another historic day at #SothebysNewYork! Michael Jordan’s 1998 NBA Finals Game 2 Air Jordan 13s from the famous ‘The Last Dance’ season sold for $2.2 million, setting a new world record for the most valuable sneakers ever sold. pic.twitter.com/myK5uWZVBE — Sotheby’s (@Sothebys) April 11, 2023

This sale broke the record for the 2021 $1.47 million price tag for the Nike Air Ship, which was worn by MJ during his 1984 rookie season.

NBC’s Chicago 5 reported someone else bid $1.8 million for the kicks, but that wasn’t enough.

Jordan 13s, known as the Bred Air Jordans, hit shelves back in May 1998 during the Bulls final playoff run with Jordan, Pippen, and head coach Phil Jackson, according to CBS News. According to Sotheby’s, the Jordan 13s were among the last public releases of the Jordan brand during Jordan’s playing deals.

Jordan’s final season with the Bulls in 1998, in which he won his sixth NBA championship, was documented on the massively popular ESPN docuseries, The Last Dance. After a brief retirement, Jordan played two seasons with the Washington Wizards before retiring for the third (and final) time in 2003.

“Today’s record-breaking result further proves that the demand for Michael Jordan sports memorabilia continues to outperform and transcend all expectations,” Brahm Wachter, Sotheby’s head of streetwear and modern collectibles said, according to NBC Chicago.

In other Jordan news, Ben Affleck’s Air, tells the engrossing story of the Jordan brand’s creation at Nike. The film pulled in more than $14 million during its opening weekend and has earned more than $20 million, according to Collider.