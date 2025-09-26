Brooklyn Nets Michael Porter Jr. Still Pays Half Of Ex-Girlfriend’s Rent, ‘She Needs to Act Right Month-to-Month”

Michael Porter Jr. of the Brooklyn Nets, who is slated to earn $40 million this upcoming season, is footing half the rent for his ex-girlfriend’s apartment.

Porter Jr. discussed the complicated situation Respectfully The Justin Laboy Show. The podcast host was agog.

“Hold on,” Laboy said. “I know you not worth $200 million and was splitting rent with your ex-girlfriend.”

Porter, 27, said his former girlfriend was looking for an apartment—for herself, as Porter refused to share an apartment with a woman unless they were married. She found a place that she liked, but the price was well above her budget.

The NBA star, who joined the Nets after a successful stint with the Denver Nuggets, offered a solution: “This is really nice. I want you to be able to stay here… what can you afford and…I’ll pay the rest.”

Not only did Porter do that, he agreed to continue doing so for a year, even if the couple broke up. Porter‘s instincts were on point. The two broke up after several months.

Now that they are not together anymore, he said his ex keeps “asking for the bread. But Porter is sticking to his promise. “I don’t blame her because she went into that apartment not being able to afford it, and I gave her my word,” he said.

Laboy asked why Porter doesn’t just give her the remaining months’ rent in a bulk payment and just be done with it.

Here was Porter’s logic as to why he’s not changing a thing: “Because she needs to act right month to month, I’m just saying. So, if I’m paying the remaining months—and I see she’s wilding—like, bro, it’s going to be hard to continue that agreement. That’s going to be tough because if you’re out here wilding, get that next dude to pay that rent.”

Check out the full interview below: