Michael Strahan Considers Retirement As Daughter’s Cancer Battle Changed His Perspective

Michael Strahan has his eyes set on a more family-focused future. The television personality discussed his eventual retirement, as his daughter’s cancer battle changed his perspective on life.

After retiring from the NFL in 2007, Strahan made a distinct career shift from football star to television host. Despite his success as an anchor on Good Morning America and sports analyst for Fox News, Strahan may give up his front-facing role sooner than he once thought.

The father of four’s life took a turn when his daughter, Isabella, was diagnosed with brain cancer in October 2023. The 19-year-old’s ongoing health battle shifted Strahan’s priorities to one that centered on his journey as a dad, as the diagnosis took an emotional and physical toll on the entire family. Following the news, Strahan took time off GMA to spend time with Isabella and his loved ones.

“You’d think I’m the athlete, the tough guy, the father in the family. It is not about any of that. It has really made me change my perspective on so many things,” he shared in an interview for In Depth With Graham Bensinger. “I love my life, and I enjoy my life, but at some point, my kids are in college, I want to be able to go to college and say, ‘Yeah, let’s take a trip.'”

Strahan wants to get out of the game while he still has time, using Forrest Gump as a metaphor for when he’ll make such an announcement.

“One day I may be like Forrest Gump when he’s jogging, and then he just stops, and he’s got all these people behind him, and he turns around and says ‘I’m going home now.’ And they’re like, ‘What? That’s it?’ That’s me when it’s over. Turn around and go home.”

However, Strahan revealed no immediate plans to step away from the limelight. He then assured his fans that he still had some years left before retirement.

“I don’t want to lose gratefulness of being there and being apart of something,” expressed Strahan. “I’ll be off TV before a lot of people are sick of me being on TV.”