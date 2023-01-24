NFL Great Michael Strahan Honored With Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

On Monday, former New York Giants player Michael Strahan was honored with the 2,744th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Strahan makes history as the very first person to receive a star dedicated to the Sports Entertainment category. His star is located at 6918 Hollywood Boulevard in front of the Line Store.

The entrepreneur posted his thanks to his Twitter account after the ceremony.

“I am honored and humbled to receive a star on the @hwdwalkoffame ! Many people have been there with me along the way, and I am tremendously grateful to you all. I’m just having fun, and when you have fun and work hard… Anything is possible. @SMAC @mstrahanbrand“ I am honored and humbled to receive a star on the @hwdwalkoffame! Many people have been there with me along the way, and I am tremendously grateful to you all. I’m just having fun, and when you have fun and work hard… Anything is possible. @SMAC @mstrahanbrand pic.twitter.com/5TMQjVWwmy — Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) January 23, 2023

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced that Strahan, a member of the NFL Hall of Fame, two-time Super Bowl champion, and Peabody-winning broadcaster, was being honored with a star .

According to ABC News, the retired defensive player stated that he was “less nervous going to space,” than he was being honored. He was referencing a space trip he took in December 2021.

“You kind of wake up and you’re here. But I’m happy I’m here, because I never thought I’d make it here. I was just living, I was just enjoying life, I was just working. I was just trying to enjoy everything that came my way.

“But you look and you wonder what’s your purpose. And I found out my purpose is pretty much people. My purpose is pretty much to enjoy life and to spread joy and spread happiness and to enjoy everything that comes your way and to make sure everyone in your life feels important.”

Strahan attended the ceremony with his mother Louise Strahan, and three of his four children.

The ceremony was hosted by fellow former NFL player and actor, Terry Crews, and Strahan’s business partner, Constance Schwartz-Morini.