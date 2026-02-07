News by Kandiss Edwards ‘Play With Your Mother’: Viral Push Sends Michelle Obama’s ‘Becoming’ Up Netflix Charts, Followed By Reclassification And Boycott Threats Shortly after “Becoming” made it to no. 6 on the Most Watched list, it was removed.







Michelle Obama’s 2018 Netflix documentary, “Becoming,” drew a surge in viewership as viewers protest Melania Trump’s documentary “Melania.”

Obama’s documentary has seen a uptick of 13,000% according to People. “Becoming” has reentered Netflix’s top ten most watched movies. The documentary film outpaced the premiere weekend numbers for the current First Lady’s much-roasted theatrical release “Melania.” The effort to overshadow Melania’s opening weekend seemingly began on social media. A user on X suggested that it “would be funny” if anti-Trump or Pro-Obama viewers took part in a sweeping effort to embarrass the sitting president and his wife.

@nathancjun wrote: “It would be funny (aka: awesome) if we could collectively all make ‘Becoming’”’ the Michelle Obama documentary number one on Netflix the same weekend Melanie tanks at the box office.”

TikTok user @stevevonandbritt spread the word on the platform, garnering over 300,000 likes and 1.5 million views on her call to action.

While the power of the people prevailed and the documentary reentered the top ten viewers noticed Netflix seemingly attempted to thwart the effort. Shortly after “Becoming” made it to no. 6 on the list, it was removed. Somehow, Michelle’s film ranked on the “Most Watched Kids” movies. Many users took notice and levied threats of subscription cancellation if the documentary was not returned to its proper position.

@stevevonandbrit captioned her followup post: “are ya’ll cool? Stop this BS and put the movie back on the top 10 movies list! Everyone keep watching Becoming until it hits NUMBER 1and make sure Netflix continues to see us.”

@jaimemoss3 took the online outrage straight to Netflix by calling the customer service number to make her grievances heard. She urged others to do the same.

She captioned her post: “Play with your mother. You only have a couple of hours to put the movie back in its proper category.”

@jaimemoss3 Play wit your mother Netflix….. Youse only have a couple of hours to put the movie back in it’s correct category. #Becoming #MichelleObama ♬ original sound – MsRealEstate

It appears the internet outcry is working as the movie has returned to its proper category and is now labeled one of platform’s Most Liked films. However, many social media users have documented cancelling their subscriptions.



