Sage Steele Tells Michelle Obama To ‘Shut Up’ About Black Women’s Hair

Television personality Sage Steele is back in the hot seat after telling former first lady Michelle Obama to “shut up” about Black women’s hair struggles.

The former ESPN anchor addressed the former first lady on her Actual Friends podcast, criticizing remarks Michelle Obama made in November about Black women’s hair and the pressure many feel to straighten it due to Eurocentric beauty standards.

“Shut up! I’ve lost all respect for this woman because of how she’s choosing to behave with that title of former first lady. It’s funny and it’s pathetic,” Steele said in a clip shared online.

“Because what you’re doing, you’re sitting there b-tching about white people’s standards to force you to make it straight,” she added. “And what are you doing, getting paid $100,000+ per speech, straightening your damn hair?”

Steele’s remarks came after Obama’s live episode of her limited podcast series The Look, where she joined actress Tracee Ellis Ross to discuss concepts around fashion and beauty in promotion of her book of the same title. During the chat, the two public figures discussed the pressure Black women face to straighten their hair rather than wear it naturally, shaped by Eurocentric beauty standards.

“Let me explain something to white people. Our hair comes out of our heads naturally in a curly pattern. So, when we’re straightening it to follow your beauty standards, we are trapped by the straightness,” Obama said at the time.

“That’s why so many of us can’t swim, and we run away from the water. People won’t go to the gym because we’re trying to keep our hair straight for y’all. It is exhausting, and it is so expensive, and it takes up so much time!”

Steele has a history of publicly criticizing the Obamas. The conservative news analyst was fired from ESPN in 2021 for controversial remarks, calling vaccine mandates “sick” and “scary” and questioning why former President Barack Obama identifies as Black despite being raised by his white mother.

“I know my recent comments created controversy for the company, and I apologize,” she said in a statement after her firing. “We are in the midst of an extremely challenging time that impacts all of us, and it’s more critical than ever that we communicate constructively and thoughtfully.”

In August 2023, Sage Steele settled her free-speech lawsuit against ESPN and Disney, ending her 16-year tenure at the network.

