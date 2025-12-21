Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Spreading Holiday Joy Far And Wide: Michelle Obama Says The Obamas Send Over 100,000 Cards Each Year "You know, we checked. It's over 100,000," she stated. "But that incorporates friends, family, business people [and] foundation people, so it's a lot of folks that we want to thank."







Michelle Obama is revealing just how much holiday cheer she and her husband, Barack Obama, spread each year.

The former First Lady shared the massive number while appearing on a Dec. 15 episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” She shared how they once checked to see how many people received Christmas cards from the powerhouse couple.

Mrs. Obama did note that a wide range of family, friends, and professional colleagues receive the coveted Christmas Cards each holiday season. When Kimmel asked exactly how many, Obama gave the surprising answer of thousands.

“You know, we checked. It’s over 100,000,” she stated, according to People. “But that incorporates friends, family, business people [and] foundation people, so it’s a lot of folks that we want to thank.”

The “foundation people” seemingly refers to those associated with their Obama Foundation. The Foundation is also overseeing the development of its long-awaited Obama Presidential Center. Its namesake, the former president, recently revealed at another speaking engagement, coinciding with the center’s summer opening to visitors, previously covered by BLACK ENTERPRISE.

Outside of her own family’s tradition, Michelle Obama spread the Christmas spirit with another family. She surprised the emotional family by joining their impromptu Christmas Card photo shoot.

As for the Obamas’ own internal Christmas celebration, the first lady of the house also detailed what goes down behind their gift-giving plans.

“Everybody gets a gift, [but] I’m generally the one who is orchestrating it,” she stated on the episode.

Since their step away from the political arenas, the Obamas have continued to maintain a public face while still advocating for Democratic causes and campaigns throughout the years. As a family, they also share their own Christmas pictures on social media.

Barack Obama has also used this end-of-year season to recognize his favorites in entertainment. These coveted lists span from movies, books, to songs, featuring classic and contemporary nods of his liking.

