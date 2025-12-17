Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Barack And Michelle Obama Had Plans With Rob And Michele Reiner On Night Of Murders Michelle Obama shared the plans she and Barack Obama had with Rob and Michele Reiner on the night the couple was tragically murdered.







Michelle Obama shared her sorrow over the recent deaths of Rob and Michele Reiner, revealing the plans she and Barack had with the Hollywood couple on the night of the tragic murders.

The former First Lady appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Dec. 15, where she shared that she and her husband, former President Barack Obama, were supposed to see the Reiners the same day they were discovered stabbed to death in their California home.

“We’ve known them for many, many years, and we were supposed to see them that night when we got the news,” Michelle said, before seemingly pushing back at Donald Trump’s controversial remarks about the Reiner’s deaths, saying that Rob suffered from the “crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME.”

“Let me just say this, unlike some people: Rob and Michele Reiner are some of the most decent, courageous people you ever want to know,” she told Kimmel. “They’re not deranged or crazed. What they have always been are passionate people. In a time when there’s not a lot of courage going on, they were the kind of people who were ready to put their actions behind what they cared about. And they cared about their family. And they cared about this country.”

BREAKING: Michelle Obama on Jimmy Kimmel talking about Rob Reiner, and taking clear swipe at Trump. .



“We’ve known them for many, many years and we were supposed to be seeing them that night, and we got the news. Let me just say this, unlike some people: Rob and Michele Reiner… pic.twitter.com/vCkrzheaxx — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) December 16, 2025

Police are investigating the Reiners’ deaths as an “apparent homicide,” and on Monday, authorities confirmed that their son, Nick Reiner, is in custody as a suspect. He has been charged with murder and is being held without bail.

Rob Reiner was a longtime advocate for progressive causes, frequently hosting fundraisers and supporting Democratic initiatives. He was also a vocal critic of Donald Trump, which prompted the president to make pointed remarks about him on Truth Social following Reiner’s death.

“Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS,” Trump wrote.

Despite fierce criticism from both Democrats and Republicans, Trump stood by his remarks during a medal presentation Monday, telling reporters in the Oval Office that he “wasn’t a fan of Reiner at all.”

“He was a deranged person as far as Trump is concerned,” Trump said.

