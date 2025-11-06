News by Kandiss Edwards Girl, Bye! Megyn Kelly Weighs In On Michelle Obama’s Hair—And No One Asked Her To The Megyn Kelly Show thought it prudent to comment on Michelle Obama’s life experiences.







Megyn Kelly has thoughts about former first lady Michelle Obama’s comments on wearing natural hair while in the White House.

During the Nov. 4 episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, Kelly thought it prudent to counter points made by Obama on a press tour for her new book, The Look.

In The Look Obama writes about feeling pressure to straighten her hair to meet public expectations.

“As women of color, the way our hair naturally grows out of our head is beautiful, but if we struggle to make it look like the standard, that means we are spending thousands of hours and lots of money straightening out what is naturally curly hair,” Obama said. “And that takes time out of your life. It costs money.”

Michelle Obama describes the struggle many women of color face



Having to straighten "naturally curly hair" to fit in. pic.twitter.com/qCjJcmNxqF — Chay Bowes (@BowesChay) October 29, 2025

Kelly countered on air, calling Obama’s perspective “bull—”

With no clue about the Black experience, Kelly took the “All lives matter” approach in her retort. She believes the issue of hair is universal.

“Black women can walk around with whatever hair they want.” She added, “Virtually every woman I know spends a ton of time on her hair and wants it to look better than God made it. It’s not a Black thing. It’s a human thing, and it’s especially a woman thing.”

"She acts like she was persecuted after being the First Lady of The United States…”@walterkirn on Michelle Obama's new book tour full of racial complaining and talking about her hair.



Watch below, and subscribe:https://t.co/Y12z2uLeBJ pic.twitter.com/Eg29QCNarK — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) November 3, 2025

To Black women and others who cared to embrace the nuance of the conversation, Obama’s point was clear. As the first Black first lady, she faced increased public scrutiny.

Legislation such as the Crown Act exists to expressly combat discrimination based on one’s hair, which is proven to occur. The Crown Act bans hair-based discrimination in workplaces and schools.

Obama’s The Look was released on Oct. 29. In the book, she revisits her fashion choices as symbols of visibility and resilience.

“It became clear that I was being held to a very different standard,” she writes. “Yet the upside was the number of women who told me they felt more comfortable showing their arms after seeing me in these dresses or tops.”

Kelly’s remarks only further Obama’s point. Long after the first lady has left the White House, her public image remains a topic of discussion.

RELATED CONTENT: Michelle Obama Opens Up About Her Iconic First Lady Fashion In New Style Book, ‘The Look’