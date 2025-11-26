News by Mary Spiller Michelle Obama Says East Wing Demolition Left Her “Confused” About What the Nation Values The former First Lady reflects on the meaning behind the White House changes ordered by former President Trump and what they signal about America’s identity.







Former First Lady Michelle Obama is sharing her candid reaction to watching the East Wing of the White House — the side that historically houses the First Lady’s offices — being torn down as part of a renovation project ordered during Donald Trump’s presidency.

Speaking on The Jamie Kern Lima Show podcast on Nov. 25, Obama said the images of demolition stirred emotions that went far beyond personal attachment. Trump authorized the removal of the East Wing, the Jacqueline Kennedy Garden, and other areas to make room for a proposed $300 million ballroom.

Host Jamie Kern Lima asked Obama what it felt like “in your body” to witness the East Wing being dismantled. Obama responded that the moment carried national, not individual significance. “It’s not about me, it’s about us and our traditions and what they stand for,” she said. She added that she experienced “confusion because I’m like, ‘Well, who are we? What do we value and who decides that?”

Obama explained that the broader political climate has led her to reflect on the country’s shared norms and expectations. “That’s the thing that’s going through my head a lot lately — ‘Who are we? What are the rules?” she said. It wasn’t the destruction of a building that troubled her most, she continued, but the uncertainty around the nation’s guiding principles. “I think I felt a loss for us as a nation.”

Still, she made clear she did not view the demolition as a personal slight. “Personally, you know, that’s not our house,” Obama emphasized. “That’s the People’s House.”

The White House confirmed in October that the demolition was underway. At the time, spokesperson Davis Ingle defended the project, saying it reflected President Trump’s commitment to “historic beautification of the White House” and emphasized that no taxpayer funds were used.

The decision has drawn criticism from others, including former First Lady Hillary Clinton, who posted on X, “It’s not his house. It’s your house. And he’s destroying it.”

As reported by People, the current East Wing dates back to 1942, under President Franklin D. Roosevelt. With the project ongoing, First Lady Melania Trump and her staff have been relocated during construction.

Obama, who served as First Lady from 2009 to 2017, said she is continuing to reflect on what these symbolic changes mean for the country’s future — and what they reveal about the values Americans still hold in common.

